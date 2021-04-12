Monday’s Top Local Sports Performers (April 12)

White Mountains junior pitcher Lexus McIntosh twirled a perfect game with six strikeouts in White Mountains’ 20-0 season-opening, five-frame romp over Gorham.
Karter Deming and Keegan Nelson each had two RBIs while Deming, Brayden White and Tyler Hicks combined on a shutout with just two hits and 14 Ks in White Mountains’ 5-0 blanking of Gorham.
Mackenzie Kingsbury baffled Profile on a two-hitter with 10 Ks in five innings, and Emily Prest went 3-for-5 with a HR, two doubles and four RBIs as Woodsville defeated Profile softball 13-1.
Submit your game information to sports@caledonian-record.com.
