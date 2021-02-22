Monday’s Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

Lyndon's Olivia Lewis competes in a game against Lake Region at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 18. 2021. The Rangers won 54-43. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS

St. J Academy’s Maggie Anderson (fourth) and Wyatt Knaus (fifth) were top local girls and boys alpine racers in Monday’s slalom at Mad River Glen.

Julian Kenison had 19 points and Matt St. Cyr 17 in Groveton’s 48-30 win in Berlin.

Brooke’lyn Robinson and Olivia Lewis had 13 points each in Lyndon Institute’s 46-41 win over U-32.

Riann Fortin had 18 points in North Country’s 51-43 win over Enosburg. McKenna Marsh added 13.

— —

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

Boys Hoops

North Country at Lyndon, 6:30

Enosburg at Lake Region, 7

Burlington at St. J, 6:30

Randolph at Hazen, 7

Danville at Northfield, 7

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4:30

Colebrook at Littleton, 4:30

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Colebrook, 4:30

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30

Men’s Hoops

Fisher at Lyndon, 7

