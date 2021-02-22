Monday’s Top Performers And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS
St. J Academy’s Maggie Anderson (fourth) and Wyatt Knaus (fifth) were top local girls and boys alpine racers in Monday’s slalom at Mad River Glen.
Julian Kenison had 19 points and Matt St. Cyr 17 in Groveton’s 48-30 win in Berlin.
Brooke’lyn Robinson and Olivia Lewis had 13 points each in Lyndon Institute’s 46-41 win over U-32.
Riann Fortin had 18 points in North Country’s 51-43 win over Enosburg. McKenna Marsh added 13.
— —
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Boys Hoops
North Country at Lyndon, 6:30
Enosburg at Lake Region, 7
Burlington at St. J, 6:30
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Danville at Northfield, 7
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4:30
Colebrook at Littleton, 4:30
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Colebrook, 4:30
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30
Men’s Hoops
Fisher at Lyndon, 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.