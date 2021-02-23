Monday’s Top Performers (Feb. 22) And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS
St. J Academy’s Maggie Anderson (fourth) and Wyatt Knaus (fifth) were top local girls and boys alpine racers in Monday’s slalom at Mad River Glen.
Julian Kenison had 19 points and Matt St. Cyr 17 in Groveton’s 48-30 win in Berlin.
Brooke’lyn Robinson and Olivia Lewis had 13 points each in Lyndon Institute’s 46-41 win over U-32.
Riann Fortin had 18 points and McKenna Marsh added 13 in North Country’s 51-43 win over Enosburg.
Tia Martinez pumped in 23 points and Robin Nelson added 17 as Lake Region earned a double-digit, 53-40 win over Thetford in a matchup of defending Division III co-champions.
Rylie Cadieux (13 points) and Laci Sandvil (10) powered Danville’s balanced attack in a 54-17 win over Stowe.
Sage Smith tallied 31 points, eight assists, eight steals and seven rebounds and Samantha Howe added 17 points and 11 rebounds as Colebrook ran past Pittsburg-Canaan 78-35.
Natalie Geoffroy had 20 points and Harley Pappineau tallied 13 to lead Hazen to its first win of the season, a 64-30 thumping of Richford.
Carson Rancourt canned five triples and finished with 31 points as Colebrook rolled past Pittsburg-Canaan 79-39.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Boys Hoops
North Country at Lyndon, 6:30
Enosburg at Lake Region, 7
Burlington at St. J, 6:30
Randolph at Hazen, 7
Danville at Northfield, 7
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4:30
Colebrook at Littleton, 4:30
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Colebrook, 4:30
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30
Men’s Hoops
Fisher at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
