Monday’s Top Performers (March 1) And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Carson Rancourt scored 23 points, including reaching the 1,000-point milestone in Colebrook’s 92-62 Division IV tournament playin victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Julian Kenison had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, Chris Corliss added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Matt St. Cyr added 16 points in Groveton’s 51-35 play-in playoff win over Gorham.
Mitchell Poirier turned in 20 points, including six in overtime, as Lake Region outlasted BFA-Fairfax 59-53.
Bryce Gunn scored 11 and Cooper Brueck added 10 to lead North Country’s balanced attack as the Falcons stayed unbeaten with a 47-30 win over Peoples.
Christian Young tallied 17 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 2 seconds to play, and Ethan Gould added 14 as Danville fought off Stowe 47-45 to stay undefeated.
Elijah Flocke pumped in 22 points, including four triples, as Woodsville surged past Lin-Wood 54-34 in a Division IV tournament playin game.
Brody LaBounty (17) and Avery Hazelton combined for 34 points to power White Mountains past Berlin in a Division III tournament playin game.
Ava Marshia scored 14 points and Rylie Cadieux buried some clutch free throws late as Danville scored a big 51-49 win over perennial Division III contender Thetford.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
N.H. NORDIC SKIING
Division II State Championships at Great Glen, ppd. to Thursday at 10
VT. NORDIC SKIING
St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30
VT. ALPINE SKIING
NVAC District giant slalom at Burke, ppd. to Friday
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 Playin
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 3 Berlin, 7
D-IV Region 3 Playins
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 7 Concord Christian, 7
No. 6 Lin-Wood at No. 3 Lisbon, 7
D-IV Region 4 Playins
No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan at No. 4 Colebrook, 7
No. 6 Profile at No. 3 Gorham, 7
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
St. J at CVU, 6:30
Vergennes at Hazen, 6
BFA-Fairfax at Lake Region, 6:30
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30
Randolph at Lyndon, canceled
