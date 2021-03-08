Monday’s Top Performers (March 8) And Tuesday’s Schedule

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS
North Country senior Jack Young put the final exclamation point on a spectacular high school skiing career, sweeping the Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at the Vermont state Nordic championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
——
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7
Twinfield at Danville, 7
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
North Country at Enosburg, 6:30
