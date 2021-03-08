Monday’s Top Performers (March 8) And Tuesday’s Schedule

North Country senior Jack Young won the Division I classic and freestyle state championships for a second straight winter on Monday, March 8, 2021. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY TOP PERFORMERS

North Country senior Jack Young put the final exclamation point on a spectacular high school skiing career, sweeping the Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at the Vermont state Nordic championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7

Twinfield at Danville, 7

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

North Country at Enosburg, 6:30

