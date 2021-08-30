Monday Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 30) And Tuesday Local Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 3, Gorham 0
Boys Soccer
Gorham 4, Woodsville 3, OT
Girls Golf
St. J, NCU at Champlain CC, canceled
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Leah Krull notched a pair of goals and added an assist while Maddie Roy added a goal and an assist as Woodsville blanked Gorham 3-0.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Boys Soccer
Profile at White Mountains, 5
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4
Littleton at Pittsburg, 4
Franklin at Groveton, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile at White Mountains, 3:30
Littleton at Pittsburg, 4
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Field Hockey
Franklin at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Berlin, 4
