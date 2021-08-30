Monday Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 30) And Tuesday Local Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

Girls Soccer

Woodsville 3, Gorham 0

Boys Soccer

Gorham 4, Woodsville 3, OT

Girls Golf

St. J, NCU at Champlain CC, canceled

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Leah Krull notched a pair of goals and added an assist while Maddie Roy added a goal and an assist as Woodsville blanked Gorham 3-0.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Boys Soccer

Profile at White Mountains, 5

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Littleton at Pittsburg, 4

Franklin at Groveton, 4

Girls Soccer

Profile at White Mountains, 3:30

Littleton at Pittsburg, 4

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Field Hockey

Franklin at White Mountains, 4

Littleton at Berlin, 4

