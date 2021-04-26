Monday Top Local Performers (April 27)

Grace Clark, Polly Currier and Ella Ceppetelli each netted three goals as St. Johnsbury overwhelmed Colchester 18-2 in a girls lacrosse game.
Landon Bromley went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while right-hander Grady Millen pitched three innings of no-hit ball in relief as Littleton toppled Colebrook 12-2 in five.
Robert Breault went 3-for-5 with three RBI and Ian St. Cyr added a pinch-hit three-run double as White Mountains cruised past Gorham 20-7.
Lillian Kittredge tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks while adding a two-run double, Alexis Duranleau had a two-run triple and a two-run homer and Delaney Rankin went 4-for-4 with three RBI to power St. J to a 16-0 win at Burlington.
Karli Blood and Lauren Joy each scored four times as Blue Mountain rallied for a 15-14 win at Richford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.