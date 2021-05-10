Jack Boudreault worked six innings, scattering four hits with 11 strikeouts in the win while going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, two steals and an RBI in Woodsville’s 9-0 win over Lisbon. Jackson Horne contributed two hits (double) and three RBI in the rout.
Blake Fillion (6-for-6, double, four runs), JP Perez (4-for-6, double, four runs) and Josh Finkle (3-for-3, home run, three runs) topped Littleton’s long list of contributors in a 28-0 victory over Profile.
Alexis Sellers scattered three hits and walked none with six strikeouts in Profile’s 17-1 win over Littleton. Teammate’s Serena Devlin had two hits and three RBI, including picking off a runner from her catcher spot, and Mya Brown had a triple, walked twice and scored three runs.
Anzley Crafts went 5-for-6 with a double, triple and four RBI, Taylor Menard was 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI and Mariah Bacon had three hits and three RBI as Lake Region outslugged Lamoille 17-11.
Jessica Riley had a two-run bomb, Mackenzie Kingsbury fanned nine allowing one hit in four innings and Emily Prest had a pair of doubles in Woodsville’s 14-2 win over Lisbon.
