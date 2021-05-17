Monday Top Local Performers (May 17)

Brayden White (three innings) and Tyler Hicks (10 strikeouts) combined on a no-hitter as White Mountains no-hit rival Littleton for the second time this season in a 2-0 triumph.
Jackson Horne tossed five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base to power Woodsville to a 13-0 win over Profile.
Emily Prest had two home runs — a solo blast and a three-run shot — and drew two intentional walks, Emily Farr belted a home run and Mackenzie Kingsbury had four hits while getting the win in the circle with seven strikeouts in five innings as Woodsville defeated Profile 12-0.
