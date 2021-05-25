Monday Top Local Performers (May 26)

Sophomore left-hander Jacob Jewell, in his first varsity start, fanned five and walked two as Groveton toppled Woodsville 5-3 in the second game of a pair of five-inning contests.
Senior right-hander Josh Finkle allowed one hit and fanned 14 while freshman JP Perez got the last two outs for his first varsity save as Littleton handed Lin-Wood its first loss in Division IV, 7-4.
Littleton senior Emily Tholl belted two doubles and triple while classmate Jaiden Ridlon also had a triple with two singles as the Crusaders started their final week of regular-season play with their first win of the season.
Senior Emily Tholl belted two doubles and triple while classmate Jaiden Ridlon also had a triple with two singles as the Littleton toppled Lin-Wood 33-11 for its first win of the season.
Mackenzie Kingsbury allowed no hits while fanning 10 in Game 1, while in the nightcap Mackenzie Griswold hurled a two-hitter with eight Ks as Woodsville swept a doubleheader from Groveton. Kingsbury combined for five hits, two doubles and four RBI at the plate while Anna McIntyre (3-for-3, double, HR, five RBI) went big in Game 1.
