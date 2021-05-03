Monday Top Local Performers (May 4)

Evan Dennis (3-for-4, double, two triples, RBI), Collin Punderson (3-for-3, double, three RBI) and Ricky Fennimore (2-for-2, two RBI) belt the ball effectively in Blue Mountain’s 14-4 win over Northfield.
Polly Currier (two assists) and Ella Ceppetelli (assist) each scored three times and Mairen Tierney had two goals and two assists as St. J earned a 13-6 lacrosse win over Spaulding.
White Mountain’s Tyler Hicks combined with reliever Karter Deming on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, keying a 10-0 win over Littleton. Deming escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam when he entered in the fifth. Hicks added a pair of hits and two RBI at the plate.
Cassidy Kittredge hurled her second five-inning shutout in a row with a two-hitter, fanning 10 and walking just two while Rylie Cadieux had a two-run homer in the second inning in Danville’s 23-0 win over Twinfield.
Emily Prest went 4-for-5 with three doubles, while Jessica Riley (3-for-4, two RBI, HR), Mackenzie Kingsbury (two doubles), and Maddie Roy (three hits) also hit hard in Woodsville’s 14-4 win over Berlin.
