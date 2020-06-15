NORTH WOODSTOCK — The virus outbreak delivered yet another crushing blow.
The Monster Truck Throwdown, slated for July 4-5 at White Mountain Motorsports Park, was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, it was announced Monday.
While the decision had been made prior to new state guidelines allowing limited fan attendance, the current guidelines still would have kept many fans from attending. Furthermore, the Pit Party and several other important parts of the event could not happen due to required social distancing and other health/safety measures.
Several other Monster Truck Throwdown events at other venues had previously been canceled because of the pandemic. All advance ticket that had already been purchased will be refunded in full.
“It’s disappointing for sure,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We know there were a lot of people looking forward to the event. However, if you’re going to do a show like this, you want to do it the right way. Hopefully, next year things will have progressed to the point that we’re able to.”
Track officials are currently planning a new Independence Day weekend celebration that would include racing on both Friday and Saturday. They expect more information will be announced in the next day or two.
“We’re just waiting to get a couple contracts officially signed,” Michaud said. “Trust us when we say the event we’re working on is one that racing fans won’t want to miss.”
