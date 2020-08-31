MIDDLEBURY — Ekwanok Country Club’s Rebecca Montgelas went wire-to-wire to capture the VSWGA 2020 Mid-Amateur Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Club on Sunday.
Montgelas finished the 36-hole event with a 19-over-par 161. She shot a 6-over 77 in Saturday’s first round then closed with a 84 to claim the victory by three stokes over Carson Laderoute (164) of Burlington Country Club. Heather Niquette of Vermont National Country Club and Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club finished tied for third at 166.
The Mid-Am Net winner was Dana Cassidy (147), beating runner-up Trisha Mahar of Mt Anthony Country Club by a stroke.
Newport Country Club’s Dawn Kelly was the low local. She finished 24th with a 186 (rounds of 92 and 94).
The Margaret Dick Team Cup was a battle between Burlington Country Club and Vermont National Country Club. It came down to the last hole, Burlington winning by two strokes with a 489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.