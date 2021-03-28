BARRE — In a fast-paced game marked by tight, ball-hawking defense and strong all-around offensive play, the Montpelier Solons had a little more in the tank in crunch time, and came away with the Division II boys championship 65-57 over North Country on Sunday at the Barre Auditorium.
It ended the Falcons’ hopes of a title to match that of the North Country girls team the day before, and an undefeated season as well. The Solons, winning their first crown since 2005, ended at 11-0 in this game of the top two seeded, undefeated teams.
It didn’t take long to see why these teams were the two top seeds. While a high-scoring game, the defense was fierce at both ends. In the end, however, Leo-Riby-Williams (18 points), Rashid Nikiema (16) and Tyler Ricker (14) scored in a variety of ways to help deny the Falcons.
The game’s high-scorer was NCU junior Austin Giroux. Eighteen of his 22 points, including his four 3-pointers, came in the second half.
His three-pointer with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter made the score 54-52 for Montpelier. That’s where the air ran out on North Country’s season, however, as a 10-0 run gave the Solons their biggest lead, 64-52 lead with 39 seconds left.
Even so, it wasn’t Montpelier’s biggest run of the game. Trailing 20-12, the Solons scored the first 15 points of the second quarter to erase a 20-12 Falcons lead.
“We hadn’t been down by that much this season. It was more adversity than we’d faced all year,” Solons coach Nick Foster said. “We started to get some consecutive stops and started to rebound better defensively. North Country was really good on the offensive glass, and it seemed we were able to get out in transition and get a couple of layups off of those misses.”
It led to a 32-29 halftime score favoring the Solons. North Country briefly had the lead three times in the third quarter, the last coming on a Giroux three-pointer making it 47-45. The Solons then put up the last six points of the stanza, taking a 51-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The work ethic, the attention to detail that these guys have … all four years, our seniors put so much into the program,” Foster noted. Asked about his team’s defensive effort, “defense has been our strong suit all year…usually we get more offense out of our defensive effort than we did today.”
Foster praised the Falcons’ effort. “They played us as hard as any team we played this year,” he said. “They were so strong on the glass, and offensively too. Their guards handled the ball pressure pretty well. It’s the toughest time we’ve had pressuring the ball in a game.”
NOTES: It was a memorable day for Riby-Williams, who scored his 1,000 varsity point late in the third quarter. It’s not known how many times a player’s 1,000th point has been scored in a championship game. … Because of the cancellation of the Montpelier-Mt. St. Joseph semifinal, the Solons hadn’t played since Saturday, March 20. … “It was a short season as far as length, but it felt really long,” Foster said of the COVID-shortened season and contest played in an empty Auditorium. “There were all the pauses and everything. We wanted to stay sharp, but also stay fresh. It wasn’t easy.”
MHS (11-0): Nathan LaRosa 3-0-6, Leo Riby-Williams 8-2-18, Bobby Cody 1-0-2, Will Bruzzese 1-0-3, Ronnie Riby-Williams 1-0-2, Tyler Ricker 4-5-14, Rashid Nikiema 6-3-16, Marshall Donahue 1-1-4. Totals: 25-FG 11-18-FT 65
NC (10-1): Cooper Brueck 2-0-4, Corbin Brueck 3-2-10, Ian Applegate 0-1-1, Cayde Micknak 6-1-13, Austin Giroux 9-0-22, Bryce Gunn 2-0-5, Treylin Eibert 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 8-12-FT 57.
MHS 12 20 19 14 — 65
NC 20 9 18 10 — 57
3-Point FG: M 4 (Bruzzese, Ricker Nikiema, Donahue); N 7 (Giroux 4, Corbin Brueck 2, Gunn. Team Fouls: M 13, N 20. u
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.