Danville's Andrew Joncas, left, and Hazen's Brendan Moodie battle for a loose ball at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
Danville's Andrew Joncas finishes through contact in a game against Lamoille at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Hazen's Xavier Hill glides to the rim in a game against Danville at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
Littleton's Dre Akines turns the corner on a Champlain Valley defender at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Lyndon's Josh Gaskin, left, looks to pass around a Montpelier defender at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Littleton's Kayden Hoskins leads the fastbreak in a game against Champlain Valley at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Danville's Alijah Andrews takes a floater in a game against Lamoille at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp held at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
LYNDON CENTER — A pair of reigning Vermont state champions in Division I Champlain Valley and D-II Montpelier met in the championship game at the Lyndon high school boys basketball team camp for the second straight summer.
CVU claimed a 67-50 victory a year ago, but this time around Montpelier took the tourney’s top spot, squeaking out a six-point victory.
The two-day slate took place at Lyndon Institute and VSU-Lyndon this past weekend, July 29-30. 12 teams participated, including local squads from LI, North Country, Hazen, Danville and Littleton. The other teams, aside from CVU and Montpelier, were South Burlington, Lamoille, U-32, White River Valley and Twinfield.
Each team played three games on Saturday to determine seeding for Sunday’s single-elimination, bracket-style tournament.
No. 8 Hazen handled No. 9 North Country before falling to top-ranked and eventual champ Montpelier. A VT-NH battle between No. 7 Danville and No. 10 Littleton saw the Crusaders come out on top and advancing to the second round where they met and lost to runner-up CVU.
Host Lyndon set out as the No. 12 seed on Sunday and was eliminated by No. 5 White River Valley. Montpelier topped No. 4 South Burlington in the semifinals and CVU erased No. 6 Lamoille.
The tournament also served as a summer tuneup for referees looking to sharpen their skills as well. The games were officiated by JV referees who are looking to move up to the varsity rank and their performance was observed and evaluated by current varsity officials. The refs were watched and given feedback during and after the games in preparation for their next step of becoming qualified for the varsity level.
