Mountain Biking: Miller Seizes Silver In Season Finale

The silver bullet.
Kirby teenager Riley Miller blazed to the silver medal in the pro women’s category this past weekend at the Maxxis Eastern States Cup Downhill Finals at Mountain Creek Bike Park in Vernon, N.J.
The 15-year-old mountain biking phenom finished just 1.45 seconds behind fellow Vermont native, Mazie Hayden, who just returned from representing the USA at the UCI World Cup Downhill Championships in Leogang, Austria.
The Mountain Creek course was one of the most rugged that Miller has raced, chock-full of steep rock gardens. She destroyed two tires during practice, but managed to finish her race run clean.
Miller was psyched to end her 2020 racing season with a strong finish. In her penultimate competition in late September, Miller captured U18 gold at the USA Cycling National Downhill Series race in Snowshow, West Virginia.
Miller will now focus on preparing for the 2021 race season with her trainer, Chris Gagnon, of CrossCycle Fitness & Adventures out of East Burke. Pending COVID restrictions, she’ll look ahead to racing the Enduro World Series in Chile and Colombia next March.
A sophomore at Lyndon Institute, Miller will strap on the skis and compete for the Viking alpine ski team this winter. She also has plans in 2021 to continue racing for Liv Cycling, the only Enduro World Series all-female race team.
