MSJ Guard Owen Traynor Commits To Hornet Basketball
Owen Traynor reacts after No. 5 Mount St. Joseph's win over No. 1 North Country in a Division II semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDONVILLE — Owen Traynor of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester, the program announced Thursday.

Traynor, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard, played two varsity seasons at MSJ after transferring from Rutland High School, where he played on the varsity as a sophomore. At MSJ he established himself as one of the top-scoring guards in the state of Vermont.

