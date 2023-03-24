MSJ Guard Owen Traynor Commits To Hornet Basketball

LYNDONVILLE — Owen Traynor of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester, the program announced Thursday.
Traynor, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard, played two varsity seasons at MSJ after transferring from Rutland High School, where he played on the varsity as a sophomore. At MSJ he established himself as one of the top-scoring guards in the state of Vermont.
As a senior he averaged 21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and set a school record with 53 points in a single game. Traynor led his team to the Division II quarterfinals this season after the Green Wave reached the Division II championship game in his junior season.
For his career, Traynor averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is a two-time Southern Vermont League honorable mention All-League selection and was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association senior all-star game.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak believes that Traynor will give the Hornets another potent offensive weapon. “Owen was one of the best scorers in Vermont this season. He’s an outstanding long-range shooter off the catch and the bounce, and can also finish at the basket. Owen is more than a scorer though. He’s a good rebounder for his size and is underrated as a ball handler and playmaker and plays with toughness and quiet confidence. Most importantly, Owen is a very high-character young man and a great teammate who will make a positive contribution to our team culture. Once he makes the adjustment to the level, Owen will develop into an outstanding college player.”
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau also sang Traynor’s praises. “Owen is a scorer. He can put the ball in the cup. He has physical stature to impact the game on the glass as well. He is at his best when he’s getting downhill. He was a great two-year starter for us at MSJ. We wish him nothing but success in the future. I’m glad I was able to coach him; he will be missed by us.”
