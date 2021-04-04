Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis players Neal Mulligan (Marshfield) and Quinlan Peer (Saranac Lake, New York) swept the North Atlantic Conference weekly awards for the week ending April 4.
Mulligan was named Player of the Week on the strength of his play in leading the Hornets past Thomas College on Saturday. He teamed with Patrick Wickstrom (Lafayette, Louisiana) for an 8-6 win at first doubles. Mulligan followed that up with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win over the Terriers’ Liam Gould at No. 2 singles.
This is the third time that Mulligan has captured Player of the Week honors. He won the award once in 2020 before the season was prematurely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also captured honors once in 2019 on the way to earning All-Conference honors that season.
Peer was named Rookie of the Week, as he also swept his doubles and singles matches against Thomas. After teaming with Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.) for a win at second doubles, he came from behind to win his fourth singles matchup against Jordan Hamilton of Thomas in three tiebreakers, 8-10, 12-10, 13-11. In his first season of competitive tennis, Peer is unbeaten in both singles and doubles play so far this season.
The Hornets visits Norwich University on Thursday at 4 for a non-conference matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.