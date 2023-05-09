CASTLETON – The Vermont chapter of the National Football Foundation on Sunday honored the best of the 2022 football season at its 28th annual Vermont Chapter Awards Dinner held at Glenbrook Gymnasium on the Castleton University campus.
Student-athletes, coaches, administrators and officials from around the state celebrated the season at the event.
South Burlington High senior Evan Knoth was the winner of the Robert Stafford High School Athlete Community Service Award. A three-sport athlete who started for the Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves football team, Knoth since 2019 has been an active member of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and is a certified EMT. He also has advanced training in motor vehicle accidents, advanced firefighting skills and water/ice rescue. He also is a lacrosse referee and has been a three-year member of the SBHS Jazz Ensemble.
Six high school seniors were announced as the 2022 Vermont High School Football Scholar-Athlete Inductees, honored by the NFF for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and outstanding school leadership and example. They were honored at Sunday’s dinner, each receiving a $1000 scholarship from the NFF.
The 2022 high school inductees are Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls; Michael Crabtree, Burr & Burton; Alexander Martin Provost, Champlain Valley; Connor Tierney, Hartford; James Pendleton Riney, Middlebury Union; and Quinn Murphy, St. J Academy.
Murphy is the sixth Hilltopper in as many seasons to be inducted into the Vermont Chapter of the NFF Hall of Fame as a scholar-athlete.
This past season, Murphy scored 42 of our SJA’s 45 touchdowns and accounted for 93% of the team’s total offense on the ground and through the air while excelling in the classroom. Murphy joined former Hilltoppers Collin Urie (2017), Jasper Rankin (2018), Renwick Smith (2019; also named to the National Team of Distinction), Trey Alercio (2020) and Sam Begin (2022).
There were no inductees in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
The Foundation also honored two other Hilltoppers during that timespan. Alercio was named the Most Courageous Athlete in 2018 after battling a rare vestibular disorder during his senior season while leading us to a state championship. In 2019, Cady received the Community Service Award for helping raise over $40,000 to help support families battling cancer through his non-profit called Team Sullycat.
“We are immensely proud of the successes of our student-athletes on the field, in the community, and in the classroom,” SJA football coach Rich Alercio said. “We trust the examples of excellence in those who have been honored will inspire future Hilltoppers to strive for excellence, overcome adversity, and put others’ interests above themselves.”
The six were among 20 finalists from around the state. The others recognized at the dinner were: Knoth, Tristan Evans, Brattleboro; Caleb Levasseur, Colchester; Carson Babbie, Fair Haven; Phillip Severy, Mill River; Raymond Fournier, Missisquoi Valley; Caleb Russell, Mount Abraham-Vergennes; Joshua Worthington, Mount Anthony; Jordan D’Amico, Mount Mansfield; David Gosselin, Rice Memorial; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; Zach Wilson, Spaulding; and William Kolb, Union-32,
Three collegiate seniors were named Vermont Collegiate Scholar-Athlete Hall of Fame inductees, all excellent students representing each of the state’s collegiate programs. Tucker Gaudette, (Georgia, Vt.), an offensive tackle from Castleton University, was named the ECFC Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight year last fall and was an all-region selection. Defensive lineman Ryan Whitney (Newfields, N.H.) of Middlebury College will graduate this month with a degree in physics, while also minoring in philosophy. He also is an officer in UVM’s ROTC and will be commissioned this month as an officer in the U.S. Army. Running back Nate Parady (St. Albans, Vt.) of Norwich University, a high school teammate of Gaudette at BFA St. Albans, was a key part of a record-setting Cadets offense this fall that set 14 new school records and one NCAA D-III mark. The hard-working back in the weight room also broke several state power-lifting records.
Ken Maillot of Bennington was given the Vermont Youth Football Leadership Award for his efforts in rejuvenating the Bennington Minutemen Youth Football Program, which has shown increased participation numbers and increased success in its league under his leadership.
The 2023 Vermont High School Coach of the Year Award, named by the state’s coaches, went to Dennis Smith of Middlebury Union High who last fall wrapped up his 32-year career at the school, the last 16 as the Tigers head coach. The other divisional coaches of the year were Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls in Division II and Greg Balch of Windsor in Division III, both 2022 state champions in their respective divisions.
The Vermont Football Officials Association gave its season-long team sportsmanship awards Sunday night. The Stan Amadon Trophy for the North was awarded to North Country Union High of Newport led by head coach Lonnie Wade, and in the South, Bellows Falls Union High, coached by Lockerby, was awarded the James Howard Trophy. The VFOA also gave its 2023 Vermont Official of the Year award to Jon Reed of Brattleboro, an official for over 40 years.
In the night’s final award, longtime Rutland High head coach Mike Norman of Rutland was selected as the winner of the Contribution to Amateur Athletics Award for over three decades of service to football and athletics in the state. An outstanding player at Norwich and a member of its athletic hall of fame, Norman has led Rutland football for 29 years, winning eight state titles, and is also the school’s director of athletics. Beyond the gridiron, he assists students daily, making them a strong part of the community. His leadership goes beyond Rutland, organizing the Vermont high school football coaches annual clinic and he has been involved in many other causes promoting the sport.
The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame was founded in 1947 as a non-profit educational organization to run programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. For more information log on to www.footballfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.