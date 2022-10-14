Murphy Produces 8 TDs, Hilltoppers Shine On Senior Night

ST. JOHNSBURY — Have a night, seniors.
Have a night, Hilltoppers.
Senior quarterback Quinn Murphy produced eight total touchdowns — six passing, one rushing and one defensive — as St. Johnsbury dismantled visiting Rutland 56-28 on senior night at foggy Fairbanks Field.
Classmate Alejandro Orozco hauled in four touchdown passes while senior lineman Dawson Wilkins spearheaded a stout, disruptive defense for the Academy, which led 35-14 at halftime, 56-20 in the third quarter, then finished the game with a running clock and their highest-scoring output of the season.
“The seniors and the rest of the team played the best we’ve played since early in the season,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said. “Quinn took advantage of matchups and what the defense was giving us.”
After laboring through a three-game losing streak, the Hilltoppers have produced back-to-back wins to move to 4-3 and regained momentum heading into next week’s regular-season finale — a visit to rival Lyndon for the 117th playing of The Game.
“No one got injured, we limited penalties and avoided turnovers,” Alercio said.
The Hilltoppers, for the first time since blowout wins over Hartford and Middlebury to start the season, looked dangerous. Even better, the Hilltoppers leapfrogged Rutland (3-3) in the Divison I QPR standings — climbing to fourth place and a shot to host a home playoff game.
“The difference tonight was the energy,” Murphy said. “Once we got momentum everyone played with high energy and intelligence. The offensive line was tremendous. The blocking was so good that I wasn’t worried about pressure all game. And the receivers played well. Orozco had a monster game.”
The Murphy-to-Orozco connection was prolific on Friday night. The senior tandem connected four times, for scores of 63, 48, 29 and 6 yards. The first three came in the first half and were darts down the sideline. On Orozco’s third score, he came back to the ball, took a hit, bounced off another defender and scampered to the end zone for a spectacular catch and run.
Murphy hit speedster Carter Bunnell for a 23-yard score with 7:24 to play the second quarter that put SJA up 14-7. And it was the start of a magnificent SJA second-quarter scoring run that also produced the highlight of the night.
On Rutland’s next possession, Ryan Cassarino took and handoff and was met by a slew of St. J defenders near the sideline. Murphy, playing safety, ripped the ball out of Cassarino’s hands and raced to the end zone for a 25-yard defensive score and a 21-7 lead.
“We work on that every Thursday,” Alercio said of the strip. “Glad to see it pay off. That was a big play.”
Murphy celebrated wildly, even lifting Alercio into the air on the sideline.
“I just saw the ball and grabbed it, and when I went to rip it, it popped right out,” Murphy said. “I was honestly pretty surprised. It’s up there with one of my best plays.”
Simon North then recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and Murphy hit Orozco for a 48-yard score over the top of the defense. Orozco made a leaping grab, maintained his balance and galloped untouched past the pylon for a 21-point Hilltopper run and a 28-7 advantage.
Bruising Rutland running back Hayden Jones ran for a pair of TDs (5 and 2 yards) and caught another, a 9-yard score from Eli Pockette. The Ravens’ first touchdown was a Pockette-to-William Fuller 22-yard score that tied the game 7-all early in the second quarter.
Up 35-14, Murphy ran for an 8-yard score early in the third and then hit Orozco for a 6-yard TD that swelled the lead to 49-14. Murphy’s final TD was a 13-yard score to John Kelley, who darted through a hole and dove across the goal line to put SJA up 56-20 late in the third.
“It was a great team performance where everyone played well and as a unit,” Murphy said.
NOTES: St. J’s previous high in points this fall was 49 at Hartford in the season opener … Murphy was pulled with 5 minutes to play in the game and Holden Newland got his first snaps under center. … The senior players and cheerleaders were honored with their parents/friends before the game. … St. J junior Joseph Silver played a standout game on defense.
This story will be updated with stats.
——
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Murphy to Orozco 63-yard TD pass, 7-0 SJA, 8:39
Second Quarter
Eli Pockette to William Fuller, 22-yard TD pass, 7-7, 11:00
Murphy to Carter Bunnell, 23-yard TD pass, 14-7, 7:24
Murphy strip, recover and return for 25-yard defensive TD, 21-7, 5:34
Murphy to Orozco, 48-yard TD pass, 28-7, 4:08
Hayden Jones 5-yard TD run, 28-14, 2:14
Murphy to Orozco, 29-yard TD pass, 35-14, :50
Halftime: St. J 35, Rutland 14
Third Quarter
Murphy 8-yard TD run at 10:08 42-14
Murphy to Orozco, 6-yard TD No. 4 49-14 4:36
Jones 2-yard TD run, 49-20, 2:33
Murphy to John Kelley, 13-yard TD pass, 56-20, :48
Fourth Quarter
Pockette to Jones, 9-yard TD pass, 56-28, 9:03
Final: St. J 56, Rutland 28
