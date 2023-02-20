LITTLETON — Kayden Hoskins pumped in 22 points, Carmichael Lopez added 18 and Trevor Howard reached a coaching milestone as the top-seeded Littleton Crusaders staved off an upset bid from No. 16 Gorham, 60-56, in the opening round of the Division IV boys basketball tournament on Monday.
The Crusaders advance to host No. 8 Mascenic in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Mascenic bounced No. 9 Groveton 66-52.
Isaac Langlois delivered a game-high 29 points for the Huskies. He hit four of his seven 3s in the fourth quarter, including three straight as Gorham trimmed a 17-point lead to 54-49 with 2:06 to play. The visitors then had three possessions down three with under a minute to go but couldn’t convert.
“Up 17 in the fourth and almost blew it,” Howard said. “Pressure in the playoffs does funny things; we need to learn from this. Way too many turnovers and we couldn’t defend one player but we found a way to advance. Kayden made his free throws, Carmichael had 10 rebounds and Landon played solid. We must play better the next round against Mascenic.”
Howard, meanwhile, recorded his 400th career coaching victory on Monday. The veteran mentor has seven championship-game appearances and two titles in his 26 years leading the Crusaders.
GHS (9-11): B. Saladino 5-2-13, Lemieux 0-1-1, Langlois 10-2-29, Roberge 0-2-2, J. Saladino 0-1-1, Carder 2-2-7. Totals: 17-FG 10-12-FT 56.
LHS (18-1): Dre Akins 2-0-4, Landon Lord 4-4-12, Grady Hadlock 2-0-4, Kayden Hoskins 5-10-22, Carmichael Lopez 8-1-18. Totals: 21-FG 15-19-FT 60.
GHS 8 12 10 26 — 56
LHS 14 16 14 16 — 60
3-Point FG: G 9 (B. Saladino, Langlois 7, Carder); L 3 (Hoskins, Lopez). Team Fouls: G 20, L 13. Fouled Out: G, Lemieux.
No. 5 PROFILE 62, No. 12 COLEBROOK 56: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie scored 18 points and Josh Robie added 16 as the Patriots rallied for their first playoff win since 2018.
Trailing by five points midway through the fourth, Profile fought its way back to earn a trip to the second round.
The Patriots advance to take on No. 4 Woodsville in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Profile lost twice in the regular season to the two-time defending champions.
Karsen Robie hit four 3s for 12 points and Cayden Wakeham (10 points) gave the host four players in double figures.
“Great fight to come back from a fourth-quarter deficit,” Pats coach Mitchell Roy said. “Very excited to get our first playoff win as a group. Excited to see if we are ready for the challenge in the quarterfinals.”
Kaiden Dowse poured in a game-high 24 points to pace the Mohawks, who used a 22-13 third quarter to nearly erase a 30-20 halftime deficit.
CA (9-10): Kaiden Dowse 9-4-24, Kolten Dowse 5-2-12, Keenan Hurlbert 4-2-12, Jack Kyller 2-0-4, Dart Cauller 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 8-12-FT 56.
PS (15-5): Jackson Clough 3-0-6, Josh Robie 6-2-16, Karsen Robie 4-0-12, Alex Leslie 6-6-18, Cayden Wakeham 4-2-10. Totals: 23-FG 10-13-FT 62.
CA 6 14 22 14 — 56
PS 17 13 13 19 — 62
3-Point FG: C 4 (Ka. Dowse 2, Hurlbert 2); P 6 (J. Robie 2, K. Robie 4). Team Fouls: C 16, P 15. Fouled Out: C, Cauller.
No. 4 WOODSVILLE 73, No. 13 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 56: In Woodsville, Ryan Walker finished with 19 points, one of four Engineers in double figures, as the two-time defending D-IV champions rolled in their playoff opener.
The Engineers will host fifth-seeded Profile in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Woodsville won a pair of battles over the Patriots during the regular season.
Cam Davidson, playing through a nagging knee injury, hit five 3s and finished with 17 points while Jack Boudreault and Landon Kingsbury each chipped in 15 points in the rout.
Woodsville led 31-14 at the break.
PCA (9-10): Nagy 4-1-10, Koshy 3-0-7, Summers 6-2-16, Hickey 9-5-23. Totals: 22-FG 8-14-FT 56.
WHS (16-3): Mike Hogan 2-0-4, Ryan Walker 5-7-19, Connor Houston 1-0-2, Jack Boudreault 6-2-15, Landon Kingsbury 6-1-15, Cam Davidson 6-0-17, Austin Roy 0-1-1. Totals: 26-FG 11-17-FT 73.
PCA 7 7 15 27 — 56
WHS 12 19 23 19 — 73
3-Point FG: P 4 (Nagy, Koshy, Summers 2); W 10 (Walker 2, Boudreault, Kingsbury 2, Davidson 5). Team Fouls: P 18, W 14. Fouled Out: P, Nagy.
No. 8 MASCENIC 66, No. 9 GROVETON 52: In New Ipswich, Joe Cocozella and Dylan Barthel each netted 20 points as the Vikings eliminated the Eagles.
Mascenic led 26-24 at the break, but delivered a 17-8 haymaker in the third quarter to seize control.
Kaden Cloutier finished with 18 points and nine assists in the loss while teammate Ben Wheelock tallied 10 points and six rebounds.
The Vikings finished 23 of 29 at the foul line.
Mascenic travels to No. 1 Littleton in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
GHS (11-8): Kaden Cloutier 7-2-18, Adien Whiting 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 3-3-10, Dylan Simino 2-0-5, Luke Shannon 2-0-5, Brody Platt 4-1-9, Ashton Kenison 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-15-FT 52.
MR (12-6): Phillips 1-1-3, Cocozella 5-9-20, Barthel 6-8-20, Duval 1-4-7, Laroux 3-0-7, Loine 2-1-6, O’Shea 1-0-3. Totals: 19-FG 23-29-FT 66.
GHS 12 12 8 20 — 52
MR 12 14 17 23 — 66
3-Point FG: G 5 (Cloutier 2, Wheelock, Simino, Shannon); M 5 (Cocozela, Duval, Laroux, Loine). Team Fouls: G 18, M 15.
