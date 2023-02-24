N.H. Boys Hoops Playoffs: Littleton, Woodsville To Clash In Semifinals After QF Triumphs
WOODSVILLE — The two-time defending champs aren’t going away yet.

Following a 66-53 victory over No. 5 Profile Friday night, No. 4 Woodsville is moving on to the Division IV boys basketball final four, where the Engineers will have a chance to raise their third straight state championship trophy.

