N.H. Boys Hoops Playoffs: Littleton, Woodsville To Clash In Semifinals After QF Triumphs

WOODSVILLE — The two-time defending champs aren’t going away yet.
Following a 66-53 victory over No. 5 Profile Friday night, No. 4 Woodsville is moving on to the Division IV boys basketball final four, where the Engineers will have a chance to raise their third straight state championship trophy.
Jack Boudreault came up big when it mattered most, pumping in a season-high 23 points to help his team take down the Patriots for the third time this season.
Landon Kingsbury (17 points) and Connor Houston also had big offensive nights for the Engineers, combining for 32 points.
Alex Leslie scored a game-high 27 points for Profile, 25 of which came over the last three quarters. Josh Robie netted 16.
After building a two-point first-quarter lead, the Engineers outscored the Pats by 10 in the second to gather a 33-21 advantage into halftime. A slower, 9-8 third quarter by Woodsville still kept the hosts in front before each team tallied 24 in an action-packed fourth.
Houston connected on two three-pointers in the fourth, just like he did in the second, and Boudreault and Kingsbury each scored six in the final frame. Leslie had 10 for the Pats.
Woodsville will face yet another familiar foe, No. 1 Littleton, in the semifinals at Merrimack Valley at 7:30. The two teams have met twice this winter, the Crusaders taking the first round 69-59 on Dec. 21. The Engineers took the second meeting, 65-59 on Feb. 3 — the lone blemish on Littleton’s 19-1 mark.
WHS (17-3): Mike Hogan 1-0-2, Ryan Walker 2-1-7, Connor Houston 4-3-15, Jack Boudreault 9-3-23, Landon Kingsbury 8-0-17, Cam Davidson 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 7-12-FT 66.
PS (15-5): Jackson Clough 1-0-3, Josh Robie 5-3-16, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Alex Leslie 12-3-27, Cayden Wakeham 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 6-13-FT 53.
WHS 14 19 9 24 — 66
PS 12 9 8 24 — 53
3-Point FG: W 9 (Walker 2, Houston 4, Boudreault 2, Kingsbury); P 5 (Clough, J. Robie 3, K. Robie). Team Fouls: W 14, P 17. Fouled Out: P, Wakeham.
No. 1 LITTLETON 54, No. 8 MASCENIC 36: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins netted 16 points, Grady Hadlock (five rebounds, four assists, four steals) had 13 points, Carmichael Lopez corralled 22 rebounds and the Crusaders got things cranking early en route to a quarterfinal victory.
Littleton wasted no time taking control and led 19-2 after the first quarter. Hoskins and Hadlock each drained a pair of triples in the opening stanza.
Mascenic showed signs of a comeback, shrinking the lead to just 10 entering the fourth but Division IV’s top team calmed things down and walked away with both an 18-point victory and a shot to take down two-time defending champion Woodsville in the final four.
“Great start and great finish,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Need to be more consistent in the middle. Played pretty good defense when we needed to. We got in serious foul trouble and had an injury, so the bench came in and played very well. Off to the semis for the 12th time in 14 years. Grady played very well tonight, Carmike was a monster on the boards and Kayden led us with 16 points.”
Dre Akines and Lopez had seven points apiece.
Littleton squares off with No. 4 Woodsville on Monday night at Merrimack Valley for a bid at the D-IV title game. The Crusaders split the season series with the Engineers.
LHS (19-1): Dre Akines 3-1-7, Grady Hadlock 4-3-13, Kayden Hoskins 7-0-16, Carmichael Lopez 2-3-7, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3, Cam Cook 2-0-5, Sam Reagey 1-0-2, Nolan Clark 0-1-1. Totals: 20-FG 8-14-FT 54.
MRS (12-7): Stauffeneker 4-0-10, Cocozella 2-1-6, Barthel 5-6-16, Larduex 0-2-2, Lowe 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 9-19-FT 36.
LHS 19 9 8 18 — 54
MRS 2 9 15 10 — 36
3-Point FG: L 6 (Hoskins 2, Hadlock 2, Lewis, Cook); M 3 (Stauffeneker 2, Cocozella). Team Fouls: L 18, M 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.