WHITEFIELD — In a low-scoring battle royal, fifth-seeded White Mountains wiped out 12th-ranked Mascoma 32-19 in the first round of Division III playoffs on Tuesday.

Makenzie Treamer finished with a game-high 11 points and seven rebounds. Avi Challinor pulled in nine rebounds and 10 steals.

