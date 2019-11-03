WOODSVILLE — In another overtime thriller, second-seeded Woodsville secured a spot in the Division IV semifinals, and it wasn’t easy to defeat seventh-ranked Colebrook Academy 3-2 in overtime that didn’t last three minutes.

Brendan Walker was in the right place at the right time twice to make the difference for the Engineers. First was a goal to give Woodsville an early lead that was never relinquished though tied twice; and the last goal, the game winner in sudden death overtime on one gem of a corner served by Cam Burt.

