Woodsville's Brendan Walker (22) and Cam Burt walk off the field together after the pair combined on the game-winning goal in overtime (Burt delivered a beautiful corner kick and Walker finished it) in the Engineers' 3-2 win over Colebrook in the Division IV quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Colebrook's Nevin Paquette takes on Woodsville's Will Carle in Saturday's D-IV quarterfinal. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
WOODSVILLE — In another overtime thriller, second-seeded Woodsville secured a spot in the Division IV semifinals, and it wasn’t easy to defeat seventh-ranked Colebrook Academy 3-2 in overtime that didn’t last three minutes.
Brendan Walker was in the right place at the right time twice to make the difference for the Engineers. First was a goal to give Woodsville an early lead that was never relinquished though tied twice; and the last goal, the game winner in sudden death overtime on one gem of a corner served by Cam Burt.
