Goaltender Faith Santo, left, Jillian Allaire, Jasmine Brown and Lauren McKee head to the bench before the start of a Division IV semifinal at Laconia High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Littleton's Hanna Brown, left, is fouled by Sunapee's Skylar Hathorn during a Division IV semifinal at Laconia High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Littleton's Jackie Maker, third from left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring a late goal during a Division IV semifinal at Laconia High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Littleton's Emily Mainous, right, and Sunapee's Ellie Frederick go to the ball during a Division IV semifinal at Laconia High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Littleton's Kaylee Manzella, right, pushes the ball past Sunapee's Vanessa Pollari during a Division IV semifinal at Laconia High School on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LACONIA, N.H. — A 2-0 halftime lead turned into a 3-1 win for Sunapee Thursday night in the second D-IV semifinal at Bank of New Hampshire Field (Laconia High School). A goal and two assists by Brynn Smith earned the Laker freshman Player of the Game recognition. Junior Abbey Pollari had two goals, while Littleton senior Jackie Maker took advantage of a misplay by Laker goalie Miah Hamm in the final couple of minutes to score and account for the final score.
The Lakers (18-1) played dominant soccer in returning to Sunday’s championship game. D-IV champs in 2016 and 2017, they missed the finals last year, which went to Epping.
