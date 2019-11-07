LACONIA, N.H. — A 2-0 halftime lead turned into a 3-1 win for Sunapee Thursday night in the second D-IV semifinal at Bank of New Hampshire Field (Laconia High School). A goal and two assists by Brynn Smith earned the Laker freshman Player of the Game recognition. Junior Abbey Pollari had two goals, while Littleton senior Jackie Maker took advantage of a misplay by Laker goalie Miah Hamm in the final couple of minutes to score and account for the final score.

The Lakers (18-1) played dominant soccer in returning to Sunday’s championship game. D-IV champs in 2016 and 2017, they missed the finals last year, which went to Epping.

