BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Senior-laden Littleton needed a lift.
A pair of freshman starting attackers carried the Crusaders through.
Grady Hadlock and Joelvy Perez knocked in second-half goals and Littleton dropped Profile 2-1 in a thrilling Division IV boys soccer semifinal on Wednesday.
“This feels great,” Perez said. “I am just trying my best to help the seniors get their championship.”
It was the Crusaders’ third one-goal win over Profile this season and sent Littleton to the title tilt for the first time since 2017.
“You can’t say enough about these guys, their heart, their effort,” said LHS coach Luke Driscoll. “We’ve gotten ourselves down a few times this year and they’ve shown some grit and fight and they did that again today. I can’t say enough how proud I am of these guys.”
Littleton advances to Saturday’s state championship game. Playing in its fifth straight final four, and coming off two straight semifinal defeats, the Crusaders once again get a shot at the program’s first title.
“I am excited for these guys,” Driscoll said. “It’s a big group of seniors [12] and happy that they are still playing soccer at all with all the craziness of the pandemic. These guys got a chance to play this season and now they get a chance to hang a banner on the wall.”
Profile struck first on Wednesday, the game played on the school’s upper turf — a playing surface 20 feet shorter than the Patriots’ regular home field.
In the 10th minute, Jack Price headed home Adam Bell’s corner kick to put the Patriots up 1-0. The game stayed that way until halftime.
Not much had to be said in Littleton’s halftime huddle.
“Work harder, dig deeper,” said Perez.
“It’s a small field so we just had to adapt and play with more energy,” said senior captain Parker Paradice. “We knew were knocking on the door and we just had to get one in. And we did.”
Seven minutes into the second half, Profile goalkeeper Killian McKim mishandled a ball, Perez settled the ball to Hadlock, who poked it home to knot the game 1-all.
The Crusaders continued to press and in the 55th minute Perez one-timed a low-hard corner from senior Kyle Huynh that rolled into the far post.
“It was a great cross,” Perez said.
Hadlock and Perez, both starters, have been making key plays all season.
“Our freshmen work so hard.” Driscoll said.”We have three or four that play heavy minutes and the seniors have really taken them under their wing and guided them along. Joelvy and Grady play up their with Parker and those guys have come up big for us many times this year.”
Profile star Max Ritter had a quality chance to equalize in the 60th minute, but his shot from in close sailed over the crossbar. The Patriots pressed hard in the closing minutes but to no avail.
Wednesday’s win was joyful for Paradice.
“Freshman year, I didn’t get to contribute much to my team,” he said. “But now I am a senior, a captain, so it feels good to help get my team to a championship game and have another shot at a win.”
Littleton (10-2) will play at Sunapee (10-2) for the crown on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lakers dispatched Pittsfield, 3-2, also Wednesday.
“We are definitely going to have to play our best game of the year down there,” Driscoll said. “I’m confident in my guys and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
