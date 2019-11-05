LACONIA, N.H. — They came in the defending Division IV champions, and played that way in Tuesday’s semifinal as the second-seeded Sunapee Lakers ousted third-seeded Woodsville 3-0 at Bank of New Hampshire Field at Laconia High School.

It sets up a rematch of the 2018 title game with second-seeded Newmarket, which eliminated Littleton in the late semifinal Tuesday night, 2-0.

