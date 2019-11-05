Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Woodsville goaltender Cam Davidson makes a diving stop on a Sunapee penalty kick in the second half of their Division IV semifinal clash against Sunapee on Tuesday night in Laconia. The Lakers won 3-0 to advance to Sunday's state final. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The Woodsville Engineers line up for the National Anthem prior to their Division IV semifinal clash against Sunapee on Tuesday night in Laconia. The Lakers won 3-0 to advance to Sunday's state final. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Woodsville's Cam Burt, facing, and Ethan Houston embrace prior to their Division IV semifinal clash against Sunapee on Tuesday night in Laconia. The Lakers won 3-0 to advance to Sunday's state final. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The Woodsville Engineers huddle prior to their Division IV semifinal clash against Sunapee on Tuesday night in Laconia. The Lakers won 3-0 to advance to Sunday's state final. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LACONIA, N.H. — They came in the defending Division IV champions, and played that way in Tuesday’s semifinal as the second-seeded Sunapee Lakers ousted third-seeded Woodsville 3-0 at Bank of New Hampshire Field at Laconia High School.
It sets up a rematch of the 2018 title game with second-seeded Newmarket, which eliminated Littleton in the late semifinal Tuesday night, 2-0.
