LACONIA, N.H. — The nightcap at Bank of New Hampshire Field was more competitive than the Woodsville-Sunapee opener, as two late goals spelled the difference as the top-seeded Newmarket Mules earned a 2-0 Division IV semifinal victorty over fourth-seeded Littleton.
The Mules had beaten Littleton 3-0 during the season; Tuesday night’s rematch was closely contested, with Littleton hanging effectively with the top seeds for the first 60 minutes. Littleton’s Josh Finkle and Newmarket’s Colby Foster made good saves in a first half that saw scoring chances for both teams.
