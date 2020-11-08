SUNAPEE — Fullback Garrett Rumrill had never scored a goal in his high school varsity career.
Until Saturday.
Two minutes into the second half, the Sunapee senior made a far post run on teammate Parker Reed’s corner kick and punched in the eventual game-winner as the fourth-seeded Lakers beat second-seeded Littleton, 2-0, in the Division IV championship.
“I’ve played three years [of high school varsity] and that’s my first goal,” said Rumrill, who celebrated like he’d been there before, doing a knee slide in front of the Sunapee fans. “I’ve been making those far bar runs all year long and finally one of them counted. When they say to make your runs every time, that’s what it means.”
Sam Kress added an insurance goal late, converting a breakaway in the 73rd minute, as Sunapee (11-2) claimed its second title in three years.
For the Lakers, it was a thrilling conclusion to a season like no other. The coronavirus pandemic turned student-athletes’ lives upside down, and threatened to cancel fall sports.
“Just getting here was amazing because we thought we’d get three games in and they’d shut us down. The whole COVID thing, its always right there in the back of your mind,” said Sunapee head coach Jack Iacopino.
Playing on their home field, the Lakers looked like a team making their third straight finals appearance.
They controlled possession for long stretches, applied more pressure, had more corner attempts (7-2), and created higher-quality scoring chances (11 shots on goal). Reed had two assists.
Meanwhile Sunapee’s stout defense recorded its seventh shutout of the season led by sweeper backs Josh Heino (a two-time Division IV all-state selection) and Andrew Claus.
Goaltender Sean Moynihan had three saves.
Littleton (10-3) was held scoreless for the first time this season.
“Sunapee packs it in. They play two sweepers and those guys are both very good, so we knew it was going to be tough to break them down. They don’t let up many goals,” said LHS head coach Luke Driscoll.
Seeking their first title in their third finals appearance, Littleton played Sunapee to a scoreless draw at halftime.
Senior keeper Josh Finkle (nine saves) was active in the goal area and repeatedly snuffed out Sunapee scoring chances. He had a spectacular diving stop in the final minute of the first half to keep the Lakers off the board.
Finkle, a second-team all state selection last year, made Sunapee work for its scores.
“He’s been a rock back there for the last few years. He’ll be hard to replace,” said Driscoll.
Sunapee pulled ahead 1-0 on Rumrill’s goal at 2:35 into the second half.
In search of the equalizer, Littleton changed tactics at around the 60th minute and pushed its players upfield.
Initially, the gamble paid off. Littleton suddenly found success driving the ball into Sunapee territory. They outshot the Lakers in the second half, 12-9, with seniors Landon Bromley (4) and Parker Paradice combining for six shots.
However the Crusaders’ aggressive tactics allowed Kress to slip past the Littleton defense and score a breakaway goal with 6:04 to go.
“We’ve been a second half team and at halftime I was very confident in this group,” said Driscoll. “I thought we controlled a portion of the second half, we definitely had chances, we just weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net.”
It was the final game for Littleton’s 12 seniors: Stephen Lucas, Evan Piette, Isaac Piette, Kyle Huynh, Austin Marquis, Matt Kelly, Jean Flores, Cole Hadlock, Bromley, Paradice, Finkle and manager Riley Johnson.
“We battled to the last whistle and that’s what mattered,” Finkle said. “I’m proud of our season, especially in the midst of a pandemic.”
Some of those seniors played for the Crusaders’ basketball team in the spring, when COVID canceled the D-IV finals between Littleton and Newmarket and the teams were crowned co-champions.
On Saturday, they were grateful for the opportunity to play for the title.
“It’s nice to be able to compete with my friends one last time. It just means a lot and I’m proud of them. They had a great year and I wouldn’t want to play with any other team,” Finkle said.
Because of its seniors, Littleton stayed focused, coped with uncertainty, and overcame the mental hurdles posed by COVID. Their experience and guidance proved invaluable.
“These are unprecedented times and we took things day by day. Up until this morning getting on the bus, we were really just waiting for the call to say [the championship game] was off. But that’s where those seniors really came in,” Driscoll said. “They’re just great leaders. They really took the young guys under their wing and they put their heart and soul into it. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
NOTE: Due to the modified NHIAA playoff format, the game was played at Sunapee. There were limited fans in attendance and fan seating was restricted to socially-distanced squares drawn on the ground. Players, coaches and onlookers wore masks on the sidelines. Instead of a post-game handshake, players lined up opposite each other and waved.
