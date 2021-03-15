N.H. Division III Coaches’ All-State Boys/Girls Basketball Teams

DIVISION III BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS
As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization
Player of the Year
Jackson Roukle, Belmont, Sr.
Jack Ford Award
Gabe Rock, Mascoma, Sr.
Varsity Coach of the Year
Jaryd Piecuch, Raymond
Sub Varsity Coach of the Year
Greg Deschuiteneer, Belmont
——
First Team All-State
Jackson Ruelke, Belmont, Sr.
Ben Seiler, Mascoma, Jr.
Chris Stanchfield, Kearsarge, Jr.
Brandon Elrick, Hopkinton, Jr.
Phil Nichols, Winnisquam, Sr.
Jalen Reese, Gilford, Soph.
——
Second Team All-State
Colson Seppala, Conant, Sr.
Josh Krafton, Raymond, Sr.
Jake Kidney, Monadnock, Sr.
Dylan Rice, Campbell, Jr.
Avery Hazelton, White Mountains, Jr.
Owen Milchick, Hopkinton, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Sam Carl, Kearsarge, Jr.
Mike Cavanaugh, Saint Thomas, Sr.
Shea Zina, Masenic, Sr.
Tyler Herbert, Monadnock, Sr.
Nate Sottak, Belmont, Sr.
Nate Krafton, Raymond, Sr.
Malaiki Ingram, Newfound, Jr.
Xander Ford, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Anthony Robbins, Winnisquam, Sr.
Jacob Seavey, Winnisquam, Sr.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Jr.
Malik Reese, Gilford, Sr.
Jamison Gaudette, Belmont, Soph.
Zack Coombs, Hillsboro, Sr.
Gabe Rock, Mascoma, Sr.
——
All-Defensive Team
Joseph Tsepas, Hillsboro, Sr.
Cooper Peavey, Mascoma, Sr.
George Jallah, Kearsarge, Jr.
John Jacobsen, Hopkinton, Sr.
Owen Milchick, Hopkinton, Sr.
——
DIVISION III GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS
As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization
Player of the Year
Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant, Sr.
Jack Ford Award
Kathryn Lacasse, Raymond, Sr.
Varsity Coach of the Year
Brian Troy, Conant
Sub Varsity Coach of the Year
Ernie Tiede, Prospect Mountain
——
First Team All-State
Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant, Sr.
Avery Stewart, Fall Mountain, Jr.
Paulina Huckins, Newfound, Jr.
Emma Tenters, Conant, Soph.
Sophie Bardis, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Tori Allen, Campbell, Sr.
——
Second Team All-State
Caroline Camp, Kearsarge, Jr.
Maurgan McGrath, Hopkinton, Sr.
Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, Soph.
Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Soph.
Hannah Capsalis, Prospect Mountain, Jr.
Karleigh Schultz, Campbell, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Grace LeClair, Monadnock, Jr.
Makenna Grillone, Fall Mountain, Jr.
Morgan Hall, Belmont, Sr.
Allison Carr, Gilford, Sr.
Makenna Balderrama, Berlin, Sr.
Lily Kenison, White Mountains, Sr.
Kathryn LaCasse, Raymond, Sr.
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Jr.
Riley Gamache, Campbell, Sr.
Bailey Fairbank, Newfound, Sr.
Mea Carroll-Clough, Monadnock, Soph.
Teagan Kirby, Conant, Jr.
Molly Moynihan, Inter-Lakes, Soph.
Rayna Tucker, Kearsarge, Jr.
Lindsey Sanderson, Gilford, Sr.
——
All-Defensive Team
Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Soph.
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Jr.
Kathryn Lacasse, Raymond, Sr.
Karleigh Schultz, Campbell, Sr.
Lindsey Sanderson, Gilford, Sr.
