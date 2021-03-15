N.H. Division III Coaches’ All-State Boys/Girls Basketball Teams

White Mountains' Avery Hazelton reacts after making a bucket during the Spartans' 59-51 win at Woodsville on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DIVISION III BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS

As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization

Player of the Year

Jackson Roukle, Belmont, Sr.

Jack Ford Award

Gabe Rock, Mascoma, Sr.

Varsity Coach of the Year

Jaryd Piecuch, Raymond

Sub Varsity Coach of the Year

Greg Deschuiteneer, Belmont

——

First Team All-State

Jackson Ruelke, Belmont, Sr.

Ben Seiler, Mascoma, Jr.

Chris Stanchfield, Kearsarge, Jr.

Brandon Elrick, Hopkinton, Jr.

Phil Nichols, Winnisquam, Sr.

Jalen Reese, Gilford, Soph.

——

Second Team All-State

Colson Seppala, Conant, Sr.

Josh Krafton, Raymond, Sr.

Jake Kidney, Monadnock, Sr.

Dylan Rice, Campbell, Jr.

Avery Hazelton, White Mountains, Jr.

Owen Milchick, Hopkinton, Sr.

——

Honorable Mention

Sam Carl, Kearsarge, Jr.

Mike Cavanaugh, Saint Thomas, Sr.

Shea Zina, Masenic, Sr.

Tyler Herbert, Monadnock, Sr.

Nate Sottak, Belmont, Sr.

Nate Krafton, Raymond, Sr.

Malaiki Ingram, Newfound, Jr.

Xander Ford, Fall Mountain, Sr.

Anthony Robbins, Winnisquam, Sr.

Jacob Seavey, Winnisquam, Sr.

Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Jr.

Malik Reese, Gilford, Sr.

Jamison Gaudette, Belmont, Soph.

Zack Coombs, Hillsboro, Sr.

Gabe Rock, Mascoma, Sr.

——

All-Defensive Team

Joseph Tsepas, Hillsboro, Sr.

Cooper Peavey, Mascoma, Sr.

George Jallah, Kearsarge, Jr.

John Jacobsen, Hopkinton, Sr.

Owen Milchick, Hopkinton, Sr.

——

DIVISION III GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS

As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization

Player of the Year

Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant, Sr.

Jack Ford Award

Kathryn Lacasse, Raymond, Sr.

Varsity Coach of the Year

Brian Troy, Conant

Sub Varsity Coach of the Year

Ernie Tiede, Prospect Mountain

——

First Team All-State

Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant, Sr.

Avery Stewart, Fall Mountain, Jr.

Paulina Huckins, Newfound, Jr.

Emma Tenters, Conant, Soph.

Sophie Bardis, Fall Mountain, Sr.

Tori Allen, Campbell, Sr.

——

Second Team All-State

Caroline Camp, Kearsarge, Jr.

Maurgan McGrath, Hopkinton, Sr.

Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, Soph.

Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Soph.

Hannah Capsalis, Prospect Mountain, Jr.

Karleigh Schultz, Campbell, Sr.

——

Honorable Mention

Grace LeClair, Monadnock, Jr.

Makenna Grillone, Fall Mountain, Jr.

Morgan Hall, Belmont, Sr.

Allison Carr, Gilford, Sr.

Makenna Balderrama, Berlin, Sr.

Lily Kenison, White Mountains, Sr.

Kathryn LaCasse, Raymond, Sr.

Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Jr.

Riley Gamache, Campbell, Sr.

Bailey Fairbank, Newfound, Sr.

Mea Carroll-Clough, Monadnock, Soph.

Teagan Kirby, Conant, Jr.

Molly Moynihan, Inter-Lakes, Soph.

Rayna Tucker, Kearsarge, Jr.

Lindsey Sanderson, Gilford, Sr.

——

All-Defensive Team

Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Soph.

Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Jr.

Kathryn Lacasse, Raymond, Sr.

Karleigh Schultz, Campbell, Sr.

Lindsey Sanderson, Gilford, Sr.

