N.H. Division IV Basketball Playoffs Preview

The New Hampshire high school hoops regular season has concluded and many local teams are well positioned to take their shot at hoisting the coveted state championship trophy.
The Division IV boys and girls basketball playoff brackets were released Thursday, with Littleton named the top seed on the boys side and Groveton as number one in the girls tournament.
Before the first round of games gets underway on Monday and Tuesday, let’s take a dive into each side of the tournament to see which heavy-hitters are poised to make a deep run and if any under-the-radar squads have what it takes to make some noise.
D-IV BOYS PREVIEW
As mentioned, the Littleton Crusaders pull up to the postseason with a 17-1 record and the number one seed. Second-seeded Concord Christian is also at 17-1.
Littleton will face the winner of No. 16 Gorham and No. 17 Franklin. They beat Gorham by 14 in the third game of the season but did not face Franklin.
The Crusaders have a talent-rich starting five, led by leading scorers Kayden Hoskins (19.7 ppg) and Carmichael Lopez (14.7) as well as Grady Hadlock (10.3), Landon Lord (9.9) and Dre Akines (7.3) who together combine for nearly 62 points a night.
Their lone blemish in the regular season was a 65-59 loss to Woodsville on Feb. 3. LHS picked up a win in their first meeting with the Engineers, 69-59, on Dec. 21.
Speaking of Woodsville, the two-time defending state champs enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will square off with Portsmouth Christian — a team they did not face in the regular season but that played Littleton tough before losing by seven.
The Engineers boast a 15-3 record and also hold two quality wins over No. 5 Profile. With both of those games being close, a possible 4-5 quarterfinal meeting with the Patriots is something most local hoops fans should be hoping for.
Woodsville is led in scoring by Cam Davidson and Landon Kingsbury who each average 16.4 ppg. Davidson has been hobbled by injury, playing sparingly in a loss to Groveton and missing the last two games of the regular season. He will be a game-time decision on Monday.
No. 5 Profile has brought the heat this winter, putting up high-scoring numbers led by the junior duo of Josh Robie and Alex Leslie.
The Patriot pair have topped 30 points 12 times this season, eight of those coming from Robie.
They have also proven they can contend with the division’s best, with the four narrow losses on their 14-4 record having come at the expense of Littleton and Woodsville.
Profile enters as a team with a chance to prove themselves and will get the chance to do just that against No. 12 Colebrook in the opening round. The Pats claimed their only meeting with CA back on Dec. 21.
No. 9 Groveton (11-7) has an always enticing 8-9 matchup at Mascenic. The two teams have not met this winter but Ben Wheelock (12.2 ppg), stat-stuffer Kaden Cloutier and the Eagles fly into the postseason as winners of two of their last three, which includes a win over the defending D-IV champs.
No. 12 seed Colebrook is a sneaky upset threat, led by its big three of Kolten Dowse (19.8 ppg), Keenan Hurlbert (13.1) and Kaiden Dowse (12.1). If the 9-9 Mohawks want to reach the title game, they’d have to first go through Profile and then Woodsville and Littleton assuming the two latter teams advance.
D-IV GIRLS PREVIEW
The top-seeded, 16-2 Groveton Eagles enter the tournament as the team to beat — interestingly enough, No. 2 Colebrook and No. 4 Littleton are the only teams that have been able to thus far.
Groveton gets a good chunk of its points from Marissa Kenison (14.8 ppg) and Delaney Whiting (10.2) although Aspen Clermont has finished the season strong, averaging 11 points over her last four games.
The Eagles will be tested right from the get-go against No. 16 Profile whom they beat earlier this month by a 42-26 score.
Colebrook locked up the two seed thanks to a 15-3 regular season. The Mohawks, winners of seven of their last eight, lost their three games by a combined total of four points.
Haley Rossitto (11.4 ppg), Ariana Lord (10.5) and Emma McKeage (8.4) do most of the damage in the scorebook while Sierra Riff does a lot of the intangibles.
The fun for the Mohawks begins with a first-round matchup with Franklin, a team they have not yet faced.
No. 4 Littleton couldn’t have asked for a smoother ending to its regular season and appears to be clicking at the best time possible. The Crusaders picked off both Groveton and Colebrook in their final two games to lock up a 14-4 record and possibly two home playoff games.
Addison Hadlock (12.1 ppg), Lauryn Corrigan (8.9) and Addison Pilgrim (7.2) have each topped double digits eight or more times this season. The trio will be looked upon to produce against No. 13 Gorham, a team Littleton earned a seven-point win over way back in early December.
No. 14 Woodsville earns a tough draw at No. 3 Epping — winners of six straight.
But the 9-9 Engineers are riding into the playoffs with some momentum after playing Groveton tough and picking up a two-point win at Littleton. Woodsville has been in the mix all season, with just three of their losses by more than 10 points.
Eliza Wagstaff (12.1 ppg), Paige Royer (8.3) and the rest of the balanced Engineers may have what it takes to pull off a few upsets.
Profile (7-11) snuck into the tournament as the 16-seed and was rewarded with a first-round showdown with top-ranked Groveton.
The good news is, the Patriots have already faced the Eagles and, despite losing, held leading scorers Whiting and Kenison to only 15 combined points.
Mya Brown averages just shy of 10 points per outing while Morgan Presby and Maddie Koehler each hover around 6.5 points per game.
