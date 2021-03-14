DIVISION IV BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS

As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization

Player of the Year

Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Jr.

Jack Ford Award

Zach Mosher Newmarket

Varsity Coach of the Year

Jamie Walker, Woodsville

——

First Team All-State

Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Jr.

Owen Tower, Newmarket, Sr.

Parker Paradice, Littleton, Sr.

Owen Finklestein, Epping, Jr.

Elijah Flocke, Woodsville, Jr.

Jah Gordon Pittsfield, Sr.

——

Second Team All-State

Josh Finkle Littleton, Sr.

Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian, Jr.

Cam Tenney-Burt Woodsville, Jr.

Julian Kenison, Groveton, Sr.

Yann Yonkeu, Holy Family, Sr.

Sean Moynihan, Sunapee, Sr.

——

Honorable Mention

Jason Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.

Matt St Cyr, Groveton, Sr.

Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Sr.

Amar Phoubaykham, Newmarket, Sr.

Maxx Spinelli, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood, Soph.

Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.

Landon Bromley, Littleton, Sr.

Anthony Frisk, Gorham, Sr.

Mike Picard, Epping, Jr.

Corey Bemis, Woodsville, Sr.

Harper Flint, Sunapee, Sr.

Arth Patel, Hinsdale, Sr.

Owen Hayes, Newmarket, Sr.

Zach Douville, Franklin, Jr.

——

Division All-Defensive Team

Owen Hayes, Newmarket, Sr.

Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.

Coleman Philbrick, PCA, Sr.

Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Sr.

Landon Bromley, Littleton, Sr.

