DIVISION IV BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS
As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization
Player of the Year
Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Jr.
Jack Ford Award
Zach Mosher Newmarket
Varsity Coach of the Year
Jamie Walker, Woodsville
——
First Team All-State
Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Jr.
Owen Tower, Newmarket, Sr.
Parker Paradice, Littleton, Sr.
Owen Finklestein, Epping, Jr.
Elijah Flocke, Woodsville, Jr.
Jah Gordon Pittsfield, Sr.
——
Second Team All-State
Josh Finkle Littleton, Sr.
Isaac Jarvis, Concord Christian, Jr.
Cam Tenney-Burt Woodsville, Jr.
Julian Kenison, Groveton, Sr.
Yann Yonkeu, Holy Family, Sr.
Sean Moynihan, Sunapee, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Jason Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.
Matt St Cyr, Groveton, Sr.
Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Sr.
Amar Phoubaykham, Newmarket, Sr.
Maxx Spinelli, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood, Soph.
Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.
Landon Bromley, Littleton, Sr.
Anthony Frisk, Gorham, Sr.
Mike Picard, Epping, Jr.
Corey Bemis, Woodsville, Sr.
Harper Flint, Sunapee, Sr.
Arth Patel, Hinsdale, Sr.
Owen Hayes, Newmarket, Sr.
Zach Douville, Franklin, Jr.
——
Division All-Defensive Team
Owen Hayes, Newmarket, Sr.
Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.
Coleman Philbrick, PCA, Sr.
Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Sr.
Landon Bromley, Littleton, Sr.
