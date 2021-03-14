N.H. Division IV Coaches’ All-State Girls Basketball Teams

Sage Smith hugs teammate Ariana Lord after the final whistle of Colebrook's 53-36 win over Woodsville in the Division IV semifinals at Plymouth Regional High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Smith scored 32 in the victory. The Mohawks will play Hinsdale on Sunday for the crown. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DIVISION IV GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS

As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization

Player of the Year

Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.

Jack Ford Award

Megan Swedberg, Moultonborough, Sr.

Varsity Coach of the Year

Steve Colby, Woodsville

——

First Team All-State

Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.

Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.

Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Sr.

Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Sr.

Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Sr.

Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.

——

Second Team All-State

Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Sr.

Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Sr.

Chloe Weeks, Farmington, Sr.

Emmalee Deblois, Groveton, Sr.

Jaclyn Peaslee, Farmington, Sr.

Megan Swedberg, Moultonborough, Sr.

——

Honorable Mention

Graci Kaiser, Woodsville, Sr.

Nodia Davenport, Groveton, Sr.

Hannah Brown, Littleton, Sr.

Shawna Lesmerises, Derryfield, Sr.

Maddie Trainor, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Alyvia Drapeau, Lin-Wood, Sr.

Olivia Corrigan, Littleton, Sr.

Abby Pollari, Sunapee, Sr.

Abigail Henry, Newmarket, Sr.

Jenna Needam, Epping, Sr.

Olivia Wattendorf, Franklin, Sr.

Lauren McKee, Littleton, Jr.

Rosie Treece, Mt. Royal, Sr.

Sara Brown, Lisbon, Jr.

Morgan Wagstaff, Woodsville, Sr.

——

All-Defensive Team

Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Sr.

Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Sr.

Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Sr.

Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.

Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.

