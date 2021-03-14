N.H. Division IV Coaches’ All-State Girls Basketball Teams

DIVISION IV GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS
As selected by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization
Player of the Year
Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.
Jack Ford Award
Megan Swedberg, Moultonborough, Sr.
Varsity Coach of the Year
Steve Colby, Woodsville
——
First Team All-State
Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.
Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.
Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Sr.
Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Sr.
Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Sr.
Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.
——
Second Team All-State
Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Sr.
Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Sr.
Chloe Weeks, Farmington, Sr.
Emmalee Deblois, Groveton, Sr.
Jaclyn Peaslee, Farmington, Sr.
Megan Swedberg, Moultonborough, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Graci Kaiser, Woodsville, Sr.
Nodia Davenport, Groveton, Sr.
Hannah Brown, Littleton, Sr.
Shawna Lesmerises, Derryfield, Sr.
Maddie Trainor, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Alyvia Drapeau, Lin-Wood, Sr.
Olivia Corrigan, Littleton, Sr.
Abby Pollari, Sunapee, Sr.
Abigail Henry, Newmarket, Sr.
Jenna Needam, Epping, Sr.
Olivia Wattendorf, Franklin, Sr.
Lauren McKee, Littleton, Jr.
Rosie Treece, Mt. Royal, Sr.
Sara Brown, Lisbon, Jr.
Morgan Wagstaff, Woodsville, Sr.
——
All-Defensive Team
Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Sr.
Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Sr.
Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Sr.
Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.
Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.
