N.H. Field Hockey: Littleton Gets Region’s Top Seed, WMR No. 3

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday unveiled its 2020 field hockey playoff brackets, set up as open tournaments over three divisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Division III field includes 18 teams broken down into four regions, based on location and proximity to each other. Their seeds were generated randomly, regular-season records not considered.
The two local teams landed in Region 4. Littleton (0-4-1) is the top seed and will host No. 4 Newfound (7-0), while No. 3 White Mountains (2-3-1) visits No. 2 Berlin (6-3). Both games are slated for on Friday, Oct. 23.
The winners will advance to face each other in the quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 24, the victor then advancing to the final four on Oct. 28.
Region 1 includes Franklin, Gilford, St. Thomas, Laconia and Winnsiquam. Region 2 is comprised of Mascoma, Kearsarge, Stevens and Newport. Region 3 is made up of Conant, Hopkinton, Mascenic, Monadnock and Bishop Brady.
Littleton visits White Mountains in the regular-season finale on Thursday at 4, the teams’ fourth meeting of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.