N.H. Field Hockey: Locals Dot Division III All-State Teams

Following are the field hockey 2020 Division III All-State field hockey teams, as selected by the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Division III
Co-Players of the Year: Eliza Bates, Newport; Ashlyn Toupin, Bishop Brady
Coach of the Year: Patty Deschaine, Stevens
First Team
Kenna Balderrama, Berlin
Mickailey Walsh, Berlin
Ashlyn Toupin, Bishop Brady
Halle Laramie, Bishop Brady
Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant
Jada LaPierre, Franklin
Emma LaPierre, Franklin
Taryn Fountain, Gilford
Laurel Gingrich, Gilford
Kate Bouchard, Hopkinton
Kate Cochran, Kearsarge
Abby Nadeau, Kearsarge
Lydia Tucker, Laconia
Mackenzie Allaire, Littleton
Emily Tholl, Littleton
Allison Adams, Mascenic
Paige Jette, Mascoma Valley
Natalie Poitras, Mascoma Valley
Carly Bernard, Monadnock
Haley Dukette, Newfound
Tiffany Doan, Newfound
Eliza Bates, Newport
Kelsey Wheeler, Newport
Brianna Frisbee, Stevens
Julia Tursky, Stevens
Olivia Kimball, St. Thomas
Jennifer Fowler, White Mountains
Madison House, Winnisquam
Alexis Poole, Winnisquam
Second Team
Becca Pouliot, Berlin
Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady
Chelsea Dupuis, Conant
Bella Hayes, Conant
Elizabeth Guillotte, Franklin
Jasmyn Long, Franklin
Maddie Guest, Gilford
Caroline Barrett, Hopkinton
Julia Baer, Hopkinton
Hannah Tockman, Kearsarge
Alexi Hastings, Littleton
Sophia Guzciewiz, Mascoma Valley
Isabelle Sutton, Monadnock
Mackenzie Hopkins, Monadnock
MacKenzie Bohlmann, Newfound
Maddie Miller, Newport
Gabriella Savo, Stevens
Sara Anderson, St. Thomas
Brooke Chandler, St. Thomas
Kennedy Overhoff, White Mountains
Olivia Baker, White Mountains
Kaitlyn Carey, Winnisquam
