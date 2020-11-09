N.H. Field Hockey: Locals Dot Division III All-State Teams

White Mountains' Kennedy Overoff and Littleton's Alexi Hastings chase the ball during their 0-0 draw on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

Following are the field hockey 2020 Division III All-State field hockey teams, as selected by the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Division III

Co-Players of the Year: Eliza Bates, Newport; Ashlyn Toupin, Bishop Brady

Coach of the Year: Patty Deschaine, Stevens

First Team

Kenna Balderrama, Berlin

Mickailey Walsh, Berlin

Ashlyn Toupin, Bishop Brady

Halle Laramie, Bishop Brady

Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant

Jada LaPierre, Franklin

Emma LaPierre, Franklin

Taryn Fountain, Gilford

Laurel Gingrich, Gilford

Kate Bouchard, Hopkinton

Kate Cochran, Kearsarge

Abby Nadeau, Kearsarge

Lydia Tucker, Laconia

Mackenzie Allaire, Littleton

Emily Tholl, Littleton

Allison Adams, Mascenic

Paige Jette, Mascoma Valley

Natalie Poitras, Mascoma Valley

Carly Bernard, Monadnock

Haley Dukette, Newfound

Tiffany Doan, Newfound

Eliza Bates, Newport

Kelsey Wheeler, Newport

Brianna Frisbee, Stevens

Julia Tursky, Stevens

Olivia Kimball, St. Thomas

Jennifer Fowler, White Mountains

Madison House, Winnisquam

Alexis Poole, Winnisquam

Second Team

Becca Pouliot, Berlin

Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady

Chelsea Dupuis, Conant

Bella Hayes, Conant

Elizabeth Guillotte, Franklin

Jasmyn Long, Franklin

Maddie Guest, Gilford

Caroline Barrett, Hopkinton

Julia Baer, Hopkinton

Hannah Tockman, Kearsarge

Alexi Hastings, Littleton

Sophia Guzciewiz, Mascoma Valley

Isabelle Sutton, Monadnock

Mackenzie Hopkins, Monadnock

MacKenzie Bohlmann, Newfound

Maddie Miller, Newport

Gabriella Savo, Stevens

Sara Anderson, St. Thomas

Brooke Chandler, St. Thomas

Kennedy Overhoff, White Mountains

Olivia Baker, White Mountains

Kaitlyn Carey, Winnisquam

