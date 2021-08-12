N.H. Fish And Game Lauds Gary Moore

Gary Moore was lauded by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday, the Bradford author awarded the Communication Award of Excellence.
Moore is a prolific outdoor writer who has written a weekly column championing New Hampshire and Vermont’s natural world for 44 years. His column can be found every Tuesday in the Caledonian-Record. He also contributes to regional outdoor magazines.
He is a life member, past president, and director emeritus of the New England Outdoor Writers Association, a board member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, a member of the Outdoor Writers of Canada, and a member of the New England Travel Writers Network.
He is a frequent speaker at Fish and Game Clubs, Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, and Lions Clubs in the twin states on hunting, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, which he is passionate about.
Moore also served on the Vermont Fish and Game Board in the late 1970s and was Vermont Commissioner of Fish and Game in the early 1980s. He understands the issues and writes about them in a way that readers can appreciate. He is a strong supporter of scientific game management and sound forestry practices as well as conservation law enforcement.
