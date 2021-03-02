N.H. Girls Hoops Playoff Roundup: Smith, Howe Surpass 1,500 Career Points In Mohawk Rout

COLEBROOK — Their legend grows.
Colebrook’s dynamic duo, senior guard Sage Smith and senior forward Samantha Howe, both eclipsed the 1,500-point career scoring milestone during the Mohawks’ 73-40 rout of Pittsburg-Canaan in a Division IV tournament playin game on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith, who reached the mark in the first quarter, finished with 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Howe hit the milestone in the third quarter, ending her night with 25 points, 11 boards, five steals and four assists.
After leading Colebrook to the school’s first girls hoops title last winter, Smith and Howe are now the girls program’s all-time leading scorers after passing former Mohawks star Michaella Biron (1,487).
Smith, who passed Biron in the regular-season finale, currently sits at 1,513 points. Howe passed Biron on Tuesday and now has 1,507 points. Kevin Trask holds the all-time school scoring mark at 1,645.
“They are both just really great kids,” said Tribe coach Duane Call. “Both work very hard and are highly competitive, yet they have a great way with their teammates — never hard on them and are adored by them really. Both are extremely unselfish and always put winning above any individual stats and I have never seen any jealousy with either of them, which is rare.
“They have become excellent role models for our team and program.”
Sierra Riff added 11 points and six assists for Colebrook, which scored 29 points in the second quarter to seize a 47-20 halftime lead.
Colebrook continues its quest for back-to-back titles on Thursday, visiting Groveton in a Round of 16 clash at 7 p.m.
PC: Giroux 3-0-7, Ndegwa 1-0-2, Cote 4-2-10, Luciano 1-0-2, Hughes 2-0-4, Grongin 3-0-7, Tracy 3-0-6, Placy 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 2-4-FT 40.
CA: Ayla Perry 1-0-2, Sage Smith 9-2-21, Samantha Howe 9-6-25, Sierra Riff 5-0-11, Emma McKeage 2-2-6, Sara Fernald 1-0-2. Ariana Lord 2-1-6. Totals: 29-FG 11-14-FT 73.
PC 8 12 10 10 — 40
CA 18 29 14 14 — 73
3-Point FG: P 2 (Giroux, Grondin); C 4 (Smith, Howe, Riff, Lord). Team Fouls: P 10, C 7.
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
WOODSVILLE 58, CONCORD CHRISTIAN 49: In Concord, Olivia Sarkis scored 20 points and pulled down double-digit rebounds and the unbeaten Engineers survived a scare in a Division IV tournament playin contest.
Playing on the road because of the randomly-generated tournament seeding, Woodsville hit 8 of 8 free throws down the stretch to turn a 50-49 lead with 1:55 to play into a nine-point margin of victory.
Emily Prest (4 of 4), Sarkis (2 of 2) and Kaiser (2 of 2) hit the key foul shots to send Woodsville to a Round of 16 clash at Moultonborough on Thursday (7 p.m.)
Prest finished the game with 19 points, including hitting 7 of 8 FTs. Sarkis sank 8 of 9 foul shots on the night. WHS finished the game 21 of 25 at the line.
Kaiser tallied 11 points in the win.
WHS: Maddie Roy 1-0-2, Emily Prest 6-7-19, Morgan Wagstaff 1-0-2, Graci Kaiser 3-4-11, Olivia Sarkis 7-8-22, Emily Farr 0-2-2. Totals: 18-FG 21-25-FT 58.
CC: T. Rioux 1-0-3, M. Muir 3-1-8, E. Smith 4-1-10, S. Muir 1-0-2, Carlile 7-1-15, K. Rioux 1-0-3, J. Rioux 2-1-6, Risteen 0-2-2. Totals: 19-FG 6-11-FT 49.
WHS 20 9 12 17 — 58
CC 8 16 11 14 — 49
3-Point FG: W 1 (Kaiser); C 5 (T. Rioux, M. Muir, E. Smith, K. Riuox, T. Rioux). Team Fouls: W 10, C 24. Fouled Out: C, Carlile.
No. 6 WHITE MOUNTAINS 25, No. 3 BERLIN 20: In Berlin, senior forward Kelsey Graham accounted for more than half the team’s points as the Spartans survived a Division III Region I playin in Berlin.
WMR advanced to play at Winnisquam on Thursday at 7.
WM: Ava Simpson 1-5-7, Lily Kenison 1-0-3, Alyssa Fryman 1-0-2, Kelsey Graham 6-1-13. Totals: 9-FG 6-17-FT 25.
BERLIN: Peare 3-0-8, Goulet 1-0-2, Balderamma 2-1-5, Woodward 1-0-2, Cusson 1-0-3. Totals: 7-FG 1-2-FT 20
WM 5 3 9 8 — 25
BHS 0 8 5 7 — 20
3-Point FG: W 1 (Kenison); B 3 (Peare 2, Woodward). Team Fouls: W 7, B 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.