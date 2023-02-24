N.H. Girls Hoops Playoffs: Engineers Pull Another Upset, Join Groveton, Colebrook In Final Four

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Woodsville girls are still dancing.
Four days after upsetting No. 3 Epping, 14-seeded Woodsville pulled off another wild win, this time a 30-29 overtime thriller against No. 6 Moultonborough to punch its ticket to the Division IV final four.
The Engineers were up a point at the half. The two teams each dominated a quarter after the break; MA taking the third 10-2 and Woodsville battled back with a 10-3 fourth to force overtime at 23-all.
Makayla Walker led the Engineers with 11 points. Paige Royer had seven points, four of which came in OT, and Eliza Wagstaff scored six points off a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers.
Woodsville will take on No. 2 Colebrook in the semifinals at Newfound Regional on Tuesday at 5:30. The Mohawks earned a 19-point victory in the team’s only meeting less than two weeks ago.
WHS (10-10): Makayla Walker 5-0-11, Brianna Youngman 0-1-1, Eliza Wagstaff 2-0-6, Aliza Boutin 1-1-3, Katie Houston 1-0-2, Paige Royer 2-3-7. Totals: 11-FG 5-12-FT 30.
MA (14-6): Hart 2-1-5, Sherkanowski 3-0-6, Velie 5-0-10, C. Johnson 1-0-2, A. Johnson 3-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 1-9-FT 29.
WHS 4 7 2 10 7 — 30
MA 8 2 10 3 6 — 29
3-Point FG: W 3 (Walker, Wagstaff 2). Team Fouls: W 10, M 18. Fouled Out: M, A. Johnson, Velie.
No. 1 GROVETON 52, No. 9 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 44: In Groveton, Delaney Whiting dropped in 20 points while Aspen Clermont and Marissa Kenison netted 13 apiece in the Eagles’ come-from-behind quarterfinal victory.
Tied 24-all at halftime, No. 9 Portsmouth Christian had Division IV’s top seed on the ropes with a five-point lead entering the final quarter.
But then Groveton got it going — Clermont sunk five free throws, Whiting drilled a pair of three-pointers and Kenison did the rest as the trio combined for all of Groveton’s points during an electric 17-4 fourth-quarter run.
“Pulled it out tonight after playing through foul trouble and bad free-throw shooting,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “On to the semis.”
Groveton will face No. 5 Newmarket in the final four at Newfound Regional on Tuesday at 7:30. The Eagles snagged a 38-33 victory when the two teams met on Jan. 13.
GHS (18-2): Aspen Clermont 4-5-13, Madison Ash 1-0-2, Katherine Bushey 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 8-0-20, Marissa Kenison 6-1-13. Totals: 21-FG 6-18-FT 52.
PCA (13-7): Walsh 1-0-2, Buchanan 7-1-16, West 7-2-19, Leland 3-0-7. Totals: 18-FG 3-6-FT 44.
GHS 10 14 11 17 — 52
PCA 9 15 16 4 — 44
3-Point FG: G 4 (Whiting 4); P 5 (Buchanan, West 3, Leland). Team Fouls: G 13, P 15.
No. 2 COLEBROOK 67, No. 7 SUNAPEE 52: In Colebrook, Ariana Lord produced a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, Emma McKeage had 16 points and five assists and Haley Rossitto added 14 points as the Mohawks rallied late to stave off an upset.
Up 30-22 at the break, the Tribe lost the lead and trailed by two entering the fourth quarter.
Colebrook showed its poise, taking the fourth by a 28-11 margin and securing a 15-point win. Lord went 5 of 5 from the free throw line as part of her 11 fourth-quarter points and Rossitto scored 10 in the quarter to help finish things off.
Sierra Riff had five rebounds and five assists in the win and Shyanna Fuller hauled in seven boards.
Elizabeth Tschudin had a game-high 28 points for Sunapee.
Colebrook will take on No. 14 Woodsville in the semifinals at Newfound Regional on Tuesday at 5:30. The Mohawks topped the Engineers 44-25 in the regular-season finale.
CA (17-3): Sabrina Tallmage 0-1-1, Haley Rossitto 6-1-14, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 6-1-16, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Niomie Nadeau 4-0-8, Ariana Lord 8-6-22. Totals: 27-FG 9-27-FT 67.
SHS (13-7): Tschudin 9-7-28, Smith 2-0-5, Anderson 1-0-2, Claus 4-3-11, Reed 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 10-24-FT 52.
CA 19 11 9 28 — 67
SHS 11 11 19 11 — 52
3-Point FG: C 4 (Rossitto, McKeage 3); S 4 (Tschudin 3, Smith). Team Fouls: C 20, S 21. Fouled Out: S, Correa.
No. 5 NEWMARKET 35, No. 4 LITTLETON 22: In Littleton, Lena Nicholson scored 21 points to help sink the Crusaders.
Littleton led by two after one but fell behind 17-11 by halftime.
Addison Hadlock led the Crusaders with eight points.
“Tough matchup for us defending Nicholson inside and to her credit she made shots,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Defensively Newmarket was really good tonight and they made us work every possession. We had opportunities just didn’t make some shots that we normally do.
“Really proud of the things this group accomplished this season. They have no reason to hang their head. To be this young and have the opportunity they did, it’s only going to make us better next year.”
Littleton ends at 15-5.
NHS (16-4): Gallion 0-2-2, Rodi 2-0-4, Long 0-1-1, Hayes 1-0-3, Beckles 0-2-2, Adderstein 1-0-2, Nicholson 10-1-21. Totals: 14-FG 6-12-FT 35.
LHS (15-5): Avah Lucas 1-1-3, Lauryn Corrigan 2-0-5, Addison Pilgrim 0-2-2, JuJu Bromley 2-0-4, Addison Hadlock 3-2-8. Totals: 8-FG 5-5-FT 22.
NHS 4 13 10 8 — 35
LHS 6 5 9 2 — 22
3-Point FG: N 1 (Hayes); L 1 (Corrigan). Team Fouls: N 8, L 16.
