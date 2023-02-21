N.H. Girls Hoops Playoffs: Wagstaff Leads Woodsville Upset; Groveton, Colebrook, Littleton Secure Lopsided Wins

EPPING — The 14th-seeded Engineers scored just 14 first-half points and trailed by one entering halftime.
But coming out of the locker room, the underdogs took off running.
Using some stingy defense and timely free-throw shooting down the stretch, No. 14 Woodsville pulled off the upset, 39-26, over No. 3 Epping in the first round of the New Hampshire Division IV girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.
Eliza Wagstaff led the effort offensively, pumping in a game-high 19 points. Makayla Walker (nine) and Paige Royer combined for 16.
Wagstaff and Royer scored six apiece, accounting for all of the Engineers’ points in a momentum-swinging third quarter.
Walker then helped close out the game in the fourth by connecting on 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Woodsville will look to keep the magic alive Friday at No. 6 Moultonborough. The Engineers were victorious in the teams’ only meeting this winter, a 40-23 season-opening win.
WHS (10-9): Makayla Walker 1-6-9, Eliza Wagstaff 7-1-19, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Katie Houston 0-2-2, Paige Royer 3-1-7. Totals: 12-FG 10-21-FT 39.
EHS (14-5): Loving 0-2-2, Milbury 1-1-3, L. McAniff 5-3-14, Shuman 0-2-2, M. McAniff 1-2-4, Carleton 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 11-22-FT 26.
WHS 9 5 12 13 — 39
EHS 5 10 5 6 — 26
3-Point FG: W 4 (Walker, Wagstaff 3); E 1 (L. McAniff). Team Fouls: W 17, E 18. Fouled Out: E, L. McAniff.
No. 1 GROVETON 50, No. 16 PROFILE 25: In Groveton, Aspen Clermont delivered a season-high 20 points and Delaney Whiting scored 14 of her own as the top-seeded Eagles doubled up the Patriots.
Clermont scored 11 in the first quarter to help the hosts build a commanding 24-2 lead. Whiting drained four triples on the night.
Profile was led by Morgan Presby’s 10 points.
“We got off to a great start to take control early,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “We didn’t play all that well the last quarter and a half and Profile settled in and played well the second half — but still good enough for a 25-point win. Aspen Clermont came out on fire and we were able to get Delaney Whiting a lot more open shot looks this game. We did a good job holding Mya Brown to 2 points.”
Groveton will host No. 9 Portsmouth Christian on Friday.
GHS (17-2): Aspen Clermont 9-0-20, Paige Lambert 1-0-2, Madison Ash 1-1-3, Katherine Bushey 3-0-6, Delaney Whiting 4-2-14, Marissa Kenison 2-1-5. Totals: 18-FG 4-12-FT 50.
PS (7-12): Evie Burger 2-0-5, Avery Gignac 0-4-4, Morgan Presby 5-0-10, Mya Brown 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 1-0-2, Taylor Weir 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 4-9-FT 25.
GHS 24 12 11 3 — 50
PS 2 6 11 6 — 25
3-Point FG: G 6 (Clermont 2, Whiting 4); P 1 (Burger). Team Fouls: G 13, P 15. Fouled Out: P, Burger.
No. 2 COLEBROOK 61, No. 15 FRANKLIN 35: In Colebrook, Emma McKeage drained five three-pointers en route to a season-high 25 points, Haley Rossitto netted 17 points and four steals and the Mohawks took care of business to advance to the quarterfinals.
Colebrook led 32-17 at the half.
McKeage also added six rebounds and Sierra Riff had five assists and five rebounds. Ariana Lord scored all six of her points from the free-throw line while also hauling in 12 boards — including nine on the offensive end.
The Mohawks recorded 23 steals, led by Sara Fernald who swiped five. CA forced 34 turnovers in the win.
Colebrook hosts No. 7 Sunapee on Friday. The Mohawks picked up a 56-35 win back on Jan. 13.
CA (16-3): Haley Rossitto 6-4-17, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Shyanna Fuller 2-1-5, Emma McKeage 10-0-25, Sara Fernald 0-1-1, Niomie Nadeau 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 1-1-3, Ariana Lord 0-6-6. Totals: 21-FG 13-24-FT 61.
FHS (8-11): Sag. Slocum 2-0-5, Porras Mateau 2-0-4, Bedard 1-0-3, Kaplan 3-3-9, Sav. Slocum 1-0-2, Doherty 1-0-2, Cornell 5-0-10. Totals: 15-FG 3-12-FT 35.
CA 17 15 18 11 — 61
FHS 9 8 10 6 — 35
3-Point FG: C 6 (Rossitto, McKeage 5); F 2 (Sag. Slocum, Bedard). Team Fouls: C 12, F 22. Fouled Out: C, Sag. Slocum, Cornell.
No. 4 LITTLETON 43, No. 13 GORHAM 24: In Littleton, JuJu Bromley led a balanced Crusader scoring attack with 11 points to help take down the Huskies.
Addison Hadlock chipped in with nine points, Lauryn Corrigan had eight and Ella Horsch six.
Littleton scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters to build a 30-14 lead entering the fourth.
“A great team effort and win tonight,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Played with a lot of energy, rebounded well and scored in transition. Addison was a difference-maker inside contesting shots and JuJu had her best all-around game of the season. Avah Lucas off the bench gave us a big spark in the second when our offense was stagnant.
“It’s good for this young team to have home court for the next round. Our fans were awesome.”
Littleton will host No. 5 Newmarket on Friday.
LHS (15-4): Ella Horsch 2-0-6, Avah Lucas 1-2-4, Lauryn Corrigan 3-1-8, Addison Pilgrim 0-2-2, Nevaeh Fahey 1-1-3, JuJu Bromley 5-1-11, Addison Hadlock 4-1-9. Totals: 16-FG 8-13-FT 43.
GHS (9-10): Godin 2-2-6, Gorban 4-1-9, Eastman 1-0-3, Burton 0-1-1, Girourard 1-0-2, Wade 1-1-3. Totals: 9-FG 5-8-FT 24.
LHS 10 10 10 13 — 43
GHS 6 2 6 10 — 24
3-Point FG: L 3 (Horsch 2, Corrigan); G 1 (Eastman). Team Fouls: L 14, G 20. Fouled Out: G, Gorban, Burton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.