LITTLETON — Defending champion Colebrook absorbed more blows from another determined playoff foe.
But the Mohawk girls landed another haymaker Sunday night, ousting host Littleton 53-46 in a hard-fought Division IV quarterfinal inside a lively Crusader gymnasium (two fans per player dotted the bleachers).
Samantha Howe piled up 18 of her 24 points in the second half while Ariana Lord provided a spark with 15 points as Colebrook rallied from an early hole, shot ahead with a big third quarter and then fended off a Crusader last-ditch rally to book a ticket in the semifinals.
The Mohawks will take on undefeated Woodsville on Thursday at Plymouth Regional High School in a rematch of the 2020 state final.
Howe finished with 11 rebounds and seven steals while Lord added four steals and four rebounds to go with her big scoring night. Colebrook star guard Sage Smith was limited to nine points, but contributed seven boards, six steals and five assists.
The Mohawks (16-2) also survived an upset bid from Groveton, 40-32, in Thursday’s first round.
“Littleton came out hitting shots to put us in a hole early,” Colebrook coach Duane Call said. “Ariana hit a couple big shots early, then our pressure defense started generating some turnovers and freed Sam up got some transition hoops. Give Littleton credit, they kept battling.
“We had outstanding team defense in the second and third quarters and solid bench minutes from Sara and Shyanna.”
Lauren McKee had a big night for the Crusaders, the junior guard hitting four 3s and scoring 20 points. Littleton (9-3), whose only losses this COVID-shortened campaign were to the Mohawks, started hot. The Crusaders avoided turnovers against Colebrook’s pressure defense and buried shots.
Behind two Hannah Brown triples and another from McKee, the hosts built a 14-8 lead after the first frame and had it up to 16-11 in the second quarter.
But Lord buried a corner 3 to inject life into Colebrook and the visitors went on 10-run before leading 21-19 at the break. Howe took over in the third. She had 12 points, including a 3 and an and-one, as the Mohawks outscored the Crusaders 19-5 in the frame.
The Mohawks built the lead to 44-24 early in the fourth before Littleton battled back to within single digits late in the game.
“Really appreciate the effort of the kids today. They executed defensively as good as I could have hoped, ” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “We had a bad stretch in the second half offensively and Colebrook took advantage. I liked how hard we fought to cut the 20-point deficit to six with about a minute to go. Lauren played well today and made shots and was always in good help position on Smith and Howe drives.”
It was the final game for four LHS seniors, including Brown, Olivia Corrigan, Nathaly Rossi and Nicoria Johnson.
“Very thankful for having had the chance to coach these four seniors,”Prior said. “Seeing them grow as players and people is what’s most enjoyable about coaching. They all stepped up and played with a lot more confidence as the season went on and should be proud of their efforts.”
Thursday’s semifinal clash will tip off at 7 p.m. Woodsville beat Colebrook twice in the regular season, 47-42 and 49-43. Hinsdale and Newmarket will meet in the first semifinal at 5 p.m., also at Plymouth High School.
CA (16-2): Sage Smith 3-3-9, Samantha Howe 9-5-24, Emma McKeage 2-0-4, Sara Fernald 0-1-1, Ariana Lord 6-1-15. Totals: 20-FG 10-12-FT 53.
LHS (9-3): Nathaly Rossi 1-0-2, Hannah Brown 3-0-9, Olivia Corrigan 1-0-3, Nicoria Johnson 2-3-7, Kaylee Manzella 8-0-20, Maddy Carbonneau 0-1-1. Totals: 17-FG 4-5-FT 46.
CA 8 13 19 13 — 53
LHS 14 5 5 22 — 46
3-Point FG: C 3 (Howe, Lord 2); L 8 (Brown 3, Corrigan, McKee 4). Team Fouls: C 7, L 12.
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
No. 5 WOODSVILLE 51, No. 3 LISBON 18: In Lisbon, Olivia Sarkis tallied 12 points as the Engineers rolled into the final four and kept their undefeated record intact to set up a semifinal clash Thursday night (7 p.m.) with defending-champion Colebrook.
The Mohawks defeated Woodsville 47-36 in last year’s D-IV championship; however, the Engineers handed Colebrook its only two losses this season, 47-42 and 49-43. The semifinal will be at Plymouth Regional High School, not the usual venue of Plymouth State University.
In control with a 28-12 halftime advantage, the Engineers made sure with a 17-2 fourth quarter.
The Panthers will graduate seniors Peyton Clark, Aiden Jesseman and Moriah Jellison.
WOODSVILLE: Maddie Roy 3-0-6, Emily Prest 3-2-8, Morgan Wagstaff 0-1-1, Gracie Kaiser 2-0-6, Olivia Sarkis 5-2-12, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-2-9, Leah Krull 1-0-2, Emily Farr 1-4-6. Totals: 19-FG 10-13-FT 51.
LISBON: Katie Clark 1-4-6, Sara Brown 2-0-4, Peyton Clark 1-0-3, Aiden Jesseman 0-1-1, Moriah Jellison 1-0-2, Kiley Hill 0-1-1, Kendal Clark 0-1-1. Totals: 5-FG 7-16-FT 18.
WHS 16 12 6 17 — 51
LRS 7 5 4 2 — 18
3-Point FG: W 3 (Kaiser 2, Kingsbury); L 1 (P. Clark). Team Fouls: W 13, L 11.
DIVISION III
No. 4 NEWFOUND 44, No. 6 WHITE MOUNTAINS 35: In Bristol, Ava Simpson scored 13 and Kelsey Graham added 10 points as the Spartans’ playoff run ended in the quarterfinals in Bristol.
The host Bears had White Mountains doubled up at 36-18 going into the fourth quarter. The Spartans scored almost half their points in the fourth but not enough to keep their season from ending with an overall 7-8 record in the pandemic-plagued season.
WMR graduates seniors Lily Kenison, Graham and Alyssa Fryman.
WM: Ava Simpson 3-6-13, Lily Kenison 2-0-6, Jaylin Bennett 2-2-6, Kelsey Graham 5-0-10. Totals: 13-FG 8-11-FT 35.
NR: McKellar 1-0-2, M. Bohlman 7-0-14, Doan 3-0-9, K. Bohlman 3-4-10, Douville 1-0-3. Totals: 17-FG 6-8-FT 44.
WM 7 7 4 17 — 34
NR 13 11 12 8 — 44
3-Point FG: W 3 (Kenison 2, Simpson); N 4 (Doan 3, Douville). Team Fouls: W 14, N 12. Fouled Out: W, Kenison, Alyssa Fryman.
