N.H. Girls Playoff Roundup: Woodsville Headed Back To Final Four; PC Reaches First Semifinal

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Maddie Roy had 15 points and Mackenzie Kingsbury added 10 as the fourth-seeded Woodsville girls basketball team ran away in the second half to earn a 41-26 win over fifth-seeded Groveton in Thursday’s Division IV quarterfinals.
The Engineers advance to their fifth consecutive final four and will square off with unbeaten and top-ranked Concord Christian on Wednesday night at Newfound Regional High School (5:30 p.m.). The nightcap will feature No. 3 Derryfield and No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan.
Leading 18-16 at the break, Woodsville outscored the Eagles 10-2 in the third quarter, two 3s and eight points coming from Roy.
“Our defense was good tonight, we were able to pressure their scorers and play good help defense,” WHS coach Tori Clough said. “We hit some timely 3-pointers which allowed us to get some separation from them. Every time they got a basket, we were able to come up with some clutch makes down the stretch.”
It was the lowest point total of the season for Groveton, which will graduate Alex Garcia, Mackenzie Pape and Emily Schafermeyer.
GHS (15-5): Mackenzie Pape 1-5-7, Madison Ash 3-0-6, Marissa Kenison 4-2-10, Emily Schafermeyer 1-0-3. Totals: 9-FG 7-11-FT 26.
WHS (17-3): Maddie Roy 6-1-15, Eliza Wagstaff 3-1-7, Emily Farr 2-1-5, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-1-10, Leah Krull 1-2-4. Totals: 15-FG 6-13-FT 41.
GHS 6 10 2 8 — 26
WHS 5 13 10 13 — 41
3-Point FG: G 1 (Schafermeyer); W 5 (Kingsbury 3, Roy 2). Team Fouls: G 17, W 12.
No. 2 PITTSBURG-CANAAN 48, No. 7 COLEBROOK 45: In Pittsburg, Katie Lorganer scored 16 points and the Yellow Jackets reached the cooperative program’s first final four in any sport since forming during the summer of 2012.
Saidy Placey added 12 while Jacqueline Giroux and Sophie Grondin combined for 16 points for PC, which will face No. 3 Derryfield on Wednesday at Newfound Regional.
Emma McKeage had 16 for the Mohawks, the 2020 D-IV champions and 2021 finalists. They return their team intact in 2022-23.
CA (13-6): Haley Rossitto 5-0-10, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 6-0-16, Ariana Lord 4-7-15. Totals: 17-FG 7-9 FT 45.
P-C (17-2): Katie Loranger 4-7-16, Saidy Placey 6-0-12, Jacqueline Giroux 3-1-8, Sophie Grondin 3-2-8, Hannah Cote 2-0-4. Totals: 18-FG 10-19-FT 48.
CA 10 7 16 12 — 45
PC 15 9 13 11 — 48
3-Point FG: C 4 (McKeage); P 2 (Loranger, Giroux). Team Fouls: C 15, P 13. Fouled Out: C, Lord.
No. 1 CONCORD CHRISTIAN 49, No. 8 LITTLETON 25: In Concord, Sarah Muir pumped in 18 points and the hosts used a fast start to punch their ticket to the final four. They held Littleton to its lowest point total of the season.
Addison Hadlock led the Crusaders with nine points. Lauren McKee, Littleton’s leading scorer who had an impressive senior season, was limited to five points on the night.
“Tough night against a good team. We battled but dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Really proud of this team for their accomplishments all season, and we’ll miss the five seniors,” referring to Maddy Carbonneau, Jamielee Lamarre, Bri Lemay, Kaylee Manzella and McKee.
LHS (13-7): Addison Hadlock 2-5-9, Lauryn Corrigan 0-2-2, Madison Lucas 0-1-1, Kaylee Manzella 1-1-3, Lauren McKee 2-1-5, Maddy Carbonneau 1-3-5. Totals: 6-FG 13-FT 25.
CCA (19-0): Shumway 1-0-2, Rioux 3-2-8, M. Muir 2-0-4, S. Muir 7-4-18, Smith 4-0-8, Carlile 4-1-9. Totals: 21-FG 5-6-FT 49.
LHS 3 8 3 11 — 25
CC 18 15 4 12 — 49
3-Point FG: C 2 (Rioux 2); Team Fouls: L 9, C 22. Fouled Out: L, Manzella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.