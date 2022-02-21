N.H. Girls Playoff Roundup: Woodsville Survives Lisbon Upset Bid; Littleton, Colebrook, Groveton Also Advance

WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Maddie Roy collected 10 points and Leah Krull scored six of her nine points in the second half as the fourth-seeded Woodsville Engineers survived a defensive battle and the upset bid by the No. 13 Lisbon Panthers, 33-30, in the first round of the Division IV girls basketball tournament on Monday night.
The Panthers, who won their last four games of the regular season to sneak into the bracket, trailed 31-30 and had the ball with 26.5 seconds to play. But a turnover led to a Woodsville hoop and eventually the ballgame.
“We never really were able to find our groove tonight,” Woodsville coach Tori Clough said. “Leah Krull and Maddie Roy were our key players on both offense and defense. They were able to force turnovers and convert on the offensive end. Maddie held their best player [Sara Brown] scoreless in the second half, which was huge. Leah took control of the offense in the second half and helped us to the win.”
Sara Brown had all 13 of her points in the first half. She added 15 rebounds while Kendal Clark collected 16 rebounds to lead the surprising Panthers.
“We certainly battled out there tonight,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “Our game plan really forced them to look elsewhere for offense. We didn’t let [Mackenzie] Kingsbury score at all and held them to two three-point baskets. Very proud of the girls; they played their best basketball in the last two weeks and we’re certainly ready for the playoffs.
“Kaitlyn [Clark] rolled her ankle three days ago and shut down Kingsbury defensively. I believe if she’s at 100 percent, we win the game. Kiley Hill and Tori Jellison did their jobs defensively as well. Tough one to lose but very proud of them.”
LRS (7-12): Kaitlyn Clark 2-2-6, Sara Brown 5-1-13, Kiley Hill 2-2-6, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Kendal Clark 0-3-3. Totals: 10-FG 8-13-FT 30.
WHS (16-3): Maddie Roy 3-2-10, Eliza Wagstaff 2-0-4, Emily Farr 3-0-6, Aliza Boutin 2-0-4, Leah Krull 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 3-6-FT 33.
LRS 9 10 7 4 — 30
WHS 9 9 9 6 — 33
3-Point FG: L 2 (Brown); W 2 (Roy). Team Fouls: L 12, W 12.
No. 8 LITTLETON 42, No. 9 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 18: In Littleton, Lauren McKee scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half and Addison Hadlock tallied eight of her 13 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders cruised into Thursday’s Division IV quarterfinals.
Littleton led 26-10 against the overmatched visitors.
“A really good win for the kids. Lauren showed her experience in the first half, Maddy [Carbonneau] did a great job on the boards all night, and it was nice to see Addison [Hadlock] be aggressive offensively again,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Now we get ready for the next round.”
Littleton will challenge top-seeded Concord Christian (17-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
PCA (10-9): E. Walsh 2-0-4, S. Walsh 1-0-2, Shawney 1-0-2, West 1-0-2, Leland 2-3-7. Totals: 7-FG 3-6-FT 18.
LHS (13-6): Addison Hadlock 6-1-13, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, Lauren McKee 8-0-19, Maddy Carbonneau 3-0-6, Avah Lucas 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 1-5-FT 42.
PCA 4 6 5 3 — 18
LHS 12 14 12 4 — 42
3-Point FG: P 1 (West); L 3 (McKee). Team Fouls: P 9, L 7.
No. 5 GROVETON 41, No. 12 GORHAM 28: In Groveton, Madison Ash scored 11 while Marissa Kenison added 10 points and nine rebounds as the Eagles advanced to the D-IV quarterfinals.
Mackenzie Pape had four steals and forced a handful of Husky turnovers for Groveton, which stayed hot with its eighth straight win.
“We played a very good first half,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “We could have played better in the second, but in the playoffs, get you the win and move on to the next round.”
Groveton will visit No. 4 Woodsville, which survived an upset bid from Lisbon 33-30. The Engineers beat the Eagles 47-38 in their lone meeting on Jan. 31.
“They play a physical style of man-to-man defense that we have to be ready for,” Haskins said.
Groveton and Woodsville tangle on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
GOR (8-11): Grondin 2-0-4, Godin 1-0-2, Gorban 1-0-2, Desilets 2-0-4, Girouard 2-0-6, Burton 5-0-10. Totals: 13-FG 0-8-FT 28.
GRO (15-4): Mackenzie Pape 0-5-5, Julie Glover 2-0-5, Madison Ash 2-7-11, Marissa Kenison 5-0-10, Emily Schafermeyer 2-0-6, Aspen Clermont 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 12-18-FT 41.
GOR 6 4 12 6 — 28
GRO 11 13 11 6 — 41
3-Point FG: Gor 2 (Girouard); Gro 3 (Glover, Schafermeyer). Team Fouls: Gor 16, Gro 15. Fouled Out: Gor, Godin.
No. 7 COLEBROOK 58, No. 10 SUNAPEE 17: In Colebrook, forwards Ariana Lord (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Shyanna Fuller (10 points, 14 rebounds) keyed the Division IV first-round rout.
Emma McKeage (14 points) and Sierra Riff (six assists, five steals) also played well for the Tribe, who led 28-3 at halftime.
Colebrook advances to face rival and No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The teams split their two regular-season games. The Yellow Jackets had a first-round bye.
SHS (9-10): Royce 1-0-2, Correa 1-0-3, Smith 1-0-2, Caron 3-2-8, Anderson 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 2-8-FT 17.
CA (13-6): Haley Rossitto 1-2-4, Sierra Riff 1-1-3, Shyanna Fuller 5-0-10, Emma McKeage 4-5-14, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 1-1-3, Ariana Lord 8-5-22. Totals: 21-FG 14-26-FT 58.
SHS 1 2 7 7 — 17
CA 14 14 18 12 — 58
3-Point FG: S 1 (Correa); C 2 (McKeage, Lord). Team Fouls: S 19, C 13. Fouled Out: S, Correa.
