WHITEFIELD — Berlin pulled it together in the final seconds and clipped White Mountains Regional 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday.
The reverse was true a week ago when the Spartans were in Berlin and scored in the last minute of regulation for a 2-1 win. On the Spartans’ turf, the clock was down to 4.1 seconds in the 10-minute sudden-death overtime when Abby Blais delivered the fatal blow on an assist from Ava Bartoli.
The two will meet again on Tuesday in the Division III Region Two play-in.
At the start, it was all WMR and Olivia Shallow delivered a post-rattler. Berlin goalkeeper Chloe Dagesse defended two corners. Laex Deming and Alyssa Fryman led the offensive thrust. All before the seven-minute mark when Morgan Doolan struck a 20-yard floater into the top far side to take the lead.
The Mounties fought back and gained control. Within four minutes, Jill Hallee evened the score at 1-1 on the first of two assists for Bartoli.
“We were flat after the first goal,” WMR coach Stephen Welch said. “We struggle with focus when we are ahead. We played pretty good I thought in the second half and overtime. Give Berlin credit they made the last play of the game.”
Berlin took the lead, 2-1 at 26:50 gone on a penalty kick by Grace Bradley and the BHS lead held into the second half. Dagesse made a spectacular diving save on a shot by Fryman to hold the line.
At about 11-minute mark, Lily Kenison converted a feed from Fryman for a 2-2 tie.
WM goalie Carrisa Challinor was called on for eight saves and Nicole Gross on defense diverted some big attacks in overtime. Defensive mid Maddie Lorenz was solid all game.
The game-winner started when Bradley was relentless in getting the ball into the Mounties’ side and her effort paid off to the dismay of the hosts.
Berlin stands at 3-8 and WMR (3-3-1) will be at Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.