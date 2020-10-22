LITTLETON — A hat trick from Olivia Corrigan ensured an unbeaten 10-0 regular-season record on Thursday in the final home game for Littleton. Colebrook dipped to 4-5 with the 3-0 loss.
The Mohawks knew it would be a tough time on defense and the Crusaders made it happen with a steady barrage of rockets. For over 23 minutes, the Colebrook defenders held the scoreless tie on the efforts on the back line of Allison Herres, Ariana Lord and Bryn Peterson with a save behind goalkeeper Sierra Riff.
Three times in the first half the Crusaders dinged the frame. The first came off the foot of Kaylee Manzella and Bre Lemay banged one into the metal before break. The Mohawks made a couple of raids inside the 18 before Hannah Brown set the icebreaker in motion for the hosts. Corrigan toed it away from a defender for a launch into the top shelf.
The Mohawks had a chance to pull even on a penalty kick for a trip and Emily Mainous dove to the left to divert the shot by Sam Howe and sent it wide.
With under nine minutes to halftime, Corrigan left defenders behind, pulled the goalie out and touched it on a slow roll into the net for the 2-0 lead. Riff collected the ball on a repeat Corrigan breakaway.
LHS Coach Clint Brown pointed to Corrigan as a key to the win, “She works so hard up there.”
The Mohawks took a turn at a close call on a shot by Howe that went over the goalkeeper’s fingers and struck the bar then dropped down again close to the line.
CA coach Katie Parker said, “The first half was a little rough, but in the second half everybody had a little more pep in their step. We still need to generate more offense. This wasn’t the worse game to have going into playoff. We competed with them.”
Mainous made her fifth save of the game on a Jackie Champagne shot. The Crusaders went right back up the field and Corrigan scored her third goal and seventh in two days with 30:49 gone. Littleton stayed unbeaten.
Coach Brown gave a nod to Lauren McKee and Hannah Brown. “They were playing new spots. “We had two get hurt and had to switch people around. Our first touch and midfield shooting could have been better. Colebrook plays us tough. We gained some knowledge for our younger players. We gave them some time to get some touches and a one time had five freshmen out on the field.”
Let the playoffs begin. In somewhat weird pairings, Littleton (10-0) has a playin game for D-IV Region 2 on Tuesday in Canaan with Pittsburg. The winner goes to Gorham. Brown noted, “Since it’s in Vermont, we have to wear masks for the whole game. Playoffs are tough and you never know.”
Colebrook (4-5) will play a first-round game on Thursday in Groveton. The Mohawks have twice defeated the Eagles this season.
