HOPKINTON, N.H. — White Mountains Regional’s girls soccer season came to an end with Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Hopkinton in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.
“The girls held well for the first half but ended up giving up two goals before halftime,” Spartans coach Steve Welch said. “Adjustments were made at halftime, but Hopkinton scored at the 58-minute mark to make it 3-0.”
