Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Jacqueline Maker is surrounded by her Littleton teammates after scoring the first of her three goals in the second half of the No. 3 Crusaders' 5-0 victory over No. 13 Lisbon in the opening round of the Division IV tournament at Norton Pike Field on Halloween. LHS will host No. 5 Portsmouth Christian in Sunday's quarterfinals. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Jacqueline Maker is surrounded by her Littleton teammates after scoring the first of her three goals in the second half of the No. 3 Crusaders' 5-0 victory over No. 13 Lisbon in the opening round of the Division IV tournament at Norton Pike Field on Halloween. LHS will host No. 5 Portsmouth Christian in Sunday's quarterfinals. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
Littleton's Jasmine Brown and Lisbon's Aiden Jesseman challenge for the ball during the Crusaders' 5-0 win on Thursday.
LITTLETON — Fourth-seeded Littleton exploded in the second half for five goals Thursday to oust 13th-ranked Lisbon, 5-0 on three goals from senior Jacqueline Maker to stay on its home field for the quarterfinals.
The Crusaders had the treacherous task of beating a team three times, and through the first 40 minutes of the Division IV first-rounder, the two neighbors were locked in a scoreless tie despite the advantage in shots and five corners for Littleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.