LITTLETON — Fourth-seeded Littleton exploded in the second half for five goals Thursday to oust 13th-ranked Lisbon, 5-0 on three goals from senior Jacqueline Maker to stay on its home field for the quarterfinals.

The Crusaders had the treacherous task of beating a team three times, and through the first 40 minutes of the Division IV first-rounder, the two neighbors were locked in a scoreless tie despite the advantage in shots and five corners for Littleton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.