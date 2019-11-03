LITTLETON — Fourth-seeded Littleton intended to move on from the quarterfinals and fifth-ranked Portsmouth Christian Academy hardly knew what hit them on Sunday in strong cold winds. The Crusaders relentless attack brought a 4-0 win and a trip to the final four.

Jacqueline Maker scored twice and Olivia Corrigan had two assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.