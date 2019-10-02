BETHLEHEM — In a big game for playoff positions, Profile prevailed 5-1 over Colebrook on Tuesday. The offensive punch came from sophomore Madison McLaren (two goals) and freshman Sophie Bell (goal, assist).

The teams were next to each other coming into this, their only regular-season game. The standings had Colebrook (4-3-1) in 10th and Profile (5-4) in the 11th spot.

