N.H. girls soccer: Spartans secure playoff berth

White Mountains' Megan Nelson battles past Berlin's Libby Picard during their Tuesday clash. Nelson scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime in the Spartans' 2-1 victory. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

BERLIN — A mere 23 seconds into the second sudden-death overtime, Megan Nelson scored for a second time to lift the Spartans over Berlin, 2-1 and secure a spot for White Mountains Regional in the Division III soccer playoffs.

Alyssa Fryman did the work to keep the ball in the area for a cross to the far side that Nelson extended her leg by the defender at her side and pushed the game-winner inside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.