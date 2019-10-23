N.H. girls soccer: Spartans secure playoff berth

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
White Mountains' Megan Nelson battles past Berlin's Libby Picard during their Tuesday clash. Nelson scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime in the Spartans' 2-1 victory. (Photo by Arlene Allin)
BERLIN — A mere 23 seconds into the second sudden-death overtime, Megan Nelson scored for a second time to lift the Spartans over Berlin, 2-1 and secure a spot for White Mountains Regional in the Division III soccer playoffs.
Alyssa Fryman did the work to keep the ball in the area for a cross to the far side that Nelson extended her leg by the defender at her side and pushed the game-winner inside.
