N.H. hoops: Bosse clutch at stripe, Spartans nip Lakers

White Mountains' Connor Bosse goes up for two between Inter-Lakes' Luke Brown and Harrison Hicks during the Spartans' win Friday night. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

WHITEFIELD — White Mountains Regional may have trailed Inter-Lakes for most of the game, but in the end, it was three foul shots by Connor Bosse that brought a 52-49 win on Friday, bringing the Spartans one step closer to a home playoff game.

Bosse had 11 points and four assists, one of three WMR players in double-digits scoring. Jack Curtis had 19 points with six steals and Tyler Hicks had 10 points and six rebounds.

